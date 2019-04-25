A woman found out her ex-boyfriend had secretly been living in her attic for weeks and creeping around her house

caption Cary Michael Cocuzzi. source Allegheny County Jail

Cary Cocuzzi was arrested in Pittsburgh on Saturday and charged with burglary and unlawful restraint.

The police said he had been living in his ex-girlfriend’s attic for two weeks without her knowledge.

His ex-girlfriend, Katy Flory, told the police that Cocuzzi previously assaulted her and that in March she obtained a protection order against him.

A 31-year-old man is accused of secretly living in his ex-girlfriend’s attic for two weeks despite knowing he was court-ordered not to have contact with her, according to the police in Pittsburgh.

His ex-girlfriend, Katy Flory, 37, discovered him in her bedroom just before noon on Saturday, the police said in a criminal complaint seen by INSIDER.

Flory told the police that Cocuzzi previously assaulted her and that in March she obtained a protection-from-abuse order that barred him from contacting her and her children.

She said that before Saturday, she had noticed things misplaced at home, including a blanket, and had found the toilet seat up.

Flory said she was home alone when she heard a noise coming from upstairs. She thought it was her cat but later discovered Cocuzzi behind her bedroom door.

She told the police that Cocuzzi said, “Get over here,” and put his hand over her mouth.

The police report said Flory broke free and ran outside screaming, then neighbors called the police.

When officers arrived, they found Cocuzzi hiding under clothing on the second floor, the criminal complaint said.

Cocuzzi told the police that he did not have keys the house and that he had been sneaking in and out through a side door for about two weeks without Flory noticing.

Cocuzzi was booked into the Allegheny County Jail.