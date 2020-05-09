This company turns Ram ProMasters into ‘vehicular Swiss Army Knife’ camper vans for $7,000 — see how it works

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Cascade Campers converts Ram ProMaster City Vans into camper vans for only $7,000, not including the price of the vehicle.

The converted campers include a kitchen and a couch that can pull out into a bed for two.

As of February, the company converted over 95 Ram ProMasters.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Cascade Campers converts Ram ProMaster City Vans into camper vans for only $7,000.

Camper vans often have large price tags, including Airstream’s Mercedes-Benz Atlas camper that start at $238,000. However, for those who aren’t willing to shell out large sums of money for a tiny home on wheels, there’s also a market that specializes in cheaper conversions and alternatives, whether it be a $2,800 inflatable camping tent that can be placed atop a car, or a $12,000 conversion kit.

California-based Cascade Campers sits squarely in the lower price range, in part because the company does not supply the van, and because the production process is completely standardized. By using trusted materials and components that the company has created and tested, Cascade Campers can make quality campervans at a lower price, according to the company.

Cascade Campers was founded in 2017 by Zach Yeager, whose first car was a 1967 Volkswagen Bus camper van. As of February, his company has built over 95 campers.

The van can accommodate two people …

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

… and the company designs its vehicles to serve two roles as both a campervan and a daily driver.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Cascade Campers calls its conversions “vehicular Swiss Army Knives” because of this multi-use versatility.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Source: Cascade Campers

The company focuses its conversions on any ProMaster City starting from the 2015 model year to the most recent build.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Cascade Campers opted for the ProMaster — instead of the popular Mercedes-Benz Sprinter — because it’s much cheaper than the alternative.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

While the 2020 Mercedes-Benz Cargo Sprinter starts at $34,495, the 2020 Ram ProMaster City has an MSRP of $26,295.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Source: Ram, Mercedes-Benz

The interior height is four feet, five inches.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

According to Cascade Campers, the ProMaster City vans have a rating of 25 miles-per-gallon between city and highway and can traverse around 350 miles before a pit stop is needed.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Cascade Campers’ conversions include a 75-amp hour battery stored in the floor of the van.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

However, to save money on the build and to decrease the van’s weight, the battery isn’t lithium-ion based.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The vans also rely on its 100-watt solar panels to provide environmentally friendly energy to power the van’s features.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

There’s also a charge controller to monitor the power sources, as well as a 100-amp battery isolator and a 400-watt power inverter.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

There are two USB and 12-volt charging ports around the camper.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

To maintain the interior temperature of the van, Cascade includes a six-inch adjustable roof ventilation fan, which accompanies the 0.5-inch closed-cell foam insulation that covers the interior of the van.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

To hide the insulation, there is 0.13-inch thick birch paneling to give the interior a wooden look.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

If the client plans on taking the camper van to hotter climates, Cascade Campers can also install a second fan for an extra $200.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The flooring of the van has also been upgraded to a slip-resistant Hexa-Grip floor.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Source: Wood Products

There’s also a sound dampening mechanism underneath the flooring to ensure a quieter interior.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The couch — which comes in tan and green — can fold out to become a 42-inch by 76-inch bed that can sleep two people.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The interior is lit with LED light bars that have two settings, as well as a red LED light bar that can be dimmed.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Cascade Campers included the red light bar to “preserve night vision and create a chill mood while camping.”

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Source: Cascade Campers

For cooking, there’s a fridge-freezer, a countertop, and a sink that accompanies the five-gallon water tank.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Instead of a grey water tank — which is often found in camper conversions — the sink drains directly out of the van.

There’s also a gas butane cooktop that can be tucked away in a small storage compartment by the doorway.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The cooktop’s storage compartment has padding on its sides to prevent the cooktop from rattling loudly while on the road.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The fridge can hold up to 27 cans at a time.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

There are multiple storage units in the camper, including five 15.8-liter storage bins under the bed, and several smaller storage compartments — such as storage pockets — throughout the build.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

For privacy, Cascade Campers installs double-layered curtains that can be secured in place with its magnets.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The company can also add extra windows at a higher price: one side window for $500, two side windows for $800, and large back windows for $800.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

All of these conversions, including a filled water tank, add an extra 450 pounds to the van.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

The converted vans can be picked up within three days of being dropped off at the company’s shop in Grass Valley, California.

caption Cascade Campers. source Cascade Campers.

Cascade Campers is currently booked up with conversions until July.