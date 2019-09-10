CASE has created a mobile app for Singaporeans to compare prices of groceries and hawker food

Shoppers in Singapore will soon be able to compare prices of everyday groceries across supermarkets on a mobile app launched by CASE. The Straits Times

Have you ever wondered which supermarket in your area offers the cheapest fruits and vegetables? Well, wonder no more.

A new free mobile app by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE), scheduled to be rolled out on September 28, will give consumers the price information of groceries and hawker food sold in the user’s vicinity.

In a statement on Tuesday (September 10), CASE said its Price Kaki app is aimed at helping consumers make more informed decisions so they can get more bang-for-their-buck.

“Ultimately, we hope that Price Kaki will add value to consumers so that they can compare and choose from alternatives to stretch their dollar when they shop for their daily necessities,” Lim Biow Chuan, CASE president, said in an official statement.

This crowdsourcing app will benefit those who have “less time, less awareness of market prices, and less purchasing experience” the most, said Dr Tan Wu Meng, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Trade and Industry, in his speech during the debate on his ministry’s budget in March.

Consumers can check price changes of items through the app and contribute new in-store retail prices and promotions that they come across with photo evidence attached. By contributing, consumers can also stand to earn rewards – such as grocery, movie and transport vouchers.

Screengrab of the “submit” and “rewards” pages of the app Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE)

You can even search for hawker dishes to find the nearest stall that can satisfy your cravings at the lowest cost.

Consumers can also be alerted to price changes should they wish to be notified, CASE said in its statement.

The app will be available for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store from September 28 for a pilot run for businesses in Jurong West, Tampines and Toa Payoh. This will allow CASE to make improvements to the app based on user feedback before the app’s countrywide launch in early 2020.

For a start, there will only be 3,000 frequently purchased grocery items like rice and eggs that will be listed on Price Kaki. Currently, the app has the support of 31 supermarkets around Singapore, including NTUC Fairprice, Giant, Sheng Siong and Prime Supermarket.

CASE will continue to work with these merchants to ensure that the app’s information is up-to-date, it said.

According to The Straits Times, only 11 hawker centres will be apart of the trial. This includes Our Tampines Hub, Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre, and Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village.

