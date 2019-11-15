Cashwagon Sri Lanka Recognized as the Fastest Growing Fintech Company at Recent International Business Award

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 November 2019 – Cashwagon, a fintech company, offering a broad range of consumer financial products to those who are underserved by traditional financial services, has been recognised for excellence in Fintech with two industry awards, at the International Business Magazine Awards in Sri Lanka recently. Selected for its unique ecosystem that offers unparalleled convenience to customers when it comes to financial products, Cashwagon Sri Lanka managed to bag the Fastest Growing Fintech Company Award, affirming its commitment to offer innovative and affordable financial solutions that meet customers’ needs. Cashwagon had previously raised US$29 million in Seed Round and Series A funding rounds from global investors.

This award is not only a testament to Cashwagon’s relentless drive to foster innovation by seamlessly connecting their customers and lending partners. The award also recognises the team’s exemplary work in bringing positive impact to the society, which also includes their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) focused initiatives in Sri Lanka.

As part of Cashwagon’s continued CSR focus towards children, Cashwagon Sri Lanka initiated its 7th overall CSR campaign on World’s Children Day, in gifting valuable items in need to two Rural schools in the Island. Namely, Kumbukwewa Maha Vidyalaya and Hilogama Maha Vidyalaya were gifted with musical instruments and stationary items for the children in these schools. As part of Cashwagon’s mission to drive financial literacy and education, Cashwagon Sri Lanka also donated computers and furniture for computer classes and the staff of the company was involved in renovating the computer rooms of these schools, providing the proper start for school student, to help their digital and computer education.

Recently, Cashwagon Sri Lanka also scooped the Best Use of Technology in Finance Sector Award by the South Asian Business Excellence Awards 2019. Sri Lanka was the first country where Cashwagon started the business in April 2017 and was the first fintech company in Sri Lanka to obtain ISO certification. Till date, the platform connected 200,000 borrowers with lending partners, which disbursed more than 730,000 loans within Sri Lanka. The company prides itself as a fintech pioneer in the Sri Lankan market and was one of the first digital platform to introduce rapid online consumer financial services for underserved people.

For more information:

https://www.dropbox.com/sh/v9h55zvuk7etotf/AADofPegVN-YUV-HKLNyxUQ7a?dl=0



