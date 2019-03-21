I slept on Casper’s new adjustable bed frame with a built-in massage function — here’s what it was like

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

The Casper Adjustable Pro bed frame does it all, keeping the useful features of an earlier version of the bed frame, while piling on the luxury with an added massage function, a headrest tilt option, and an under-bed light.

If you’re looking for a high-quality, adjustable bed frame with all the bells and whistles, the Casper Adjustable Pro won’t disappoint.

At $1,695 for a Queen, it is an investment, but it’s a worthwhile one if you want an adjustable bed frame that’s easy to use and does more than just raise and lower your head and feet.

An adjustable bed frame can be a helpful solution for a better night’s sleep if you suffer from nightly heartburn, have poor circulation in the legs, or you tend to snore.

Even if you don’t experience any of these issues, this type of bed frame is great if you like to watch TV and work on your laptop in bed, or just want another way to elevate your bedroom to a calm, yet functional oasis.

While it comes with a hefty price tag, the Casper Adjustable Pro Bed Frame makes for a worthwhile investment thanks to its long list of features, like a built-in massage function, and ease of use.

Delivery and assembly

For testing purposes, I had the Adjustable Pro delivered to our back door.

However, it’s important to note here that Casper offers free in-home setup with every purchase of an Adjustable Pro. I highly recommend taking advantage of this service, as the bed frame is extremely heavy. It came in two boxes – and each one required at least two people to carry up the stairs to our bedroom. If upper strength isn’t your strong suit (it isn’t mine), I would recommend a third or fourth person to make the job easier.

Initially, the setup looked like it would be quite complicated, but it turned out the biggest project was carrying the pieces of the frame up the stairs.

Once they were in the bedroom, the set up took a mere 15 minutes thanks to the color-coded control box that showed where the cables needed to be plugged in. No additional tools are needed for assembly, as the two pieces of the frame were easily fastened together with the provided Allen wrench.

After the frame was put together and the cables were plugged in where they needed to go, all that was left was screwing on the bed legs and attaching the retainer bar to the end of the frame. The retainer bar is what helps hold the mattress securely in place as the bed frame is adjusted, and it works – we had no issues with the mattress slipping around no matter what position it was in.

The frame is controlled by a clearly labeled remote that comes with batteries so you can start using it right away.

Construction

The frame is sturdy, built from solid wood, steel, and foam, and features “wall hugging technology” that allows you to put the head of the frame right up against the wall. Thanks to this technology, there is no awkward gap needed in between the wall and frame, so you can keep your mattress aligned with your nightstand, and your bedroom aesthetics on point.

The bed frame itself is high enough to allow for under-bed storage, which doesn’t get compromised by the frame’s movement. Instead, the lower portion of the frame remains in place while the top layer of the frame is the part that adjusts the mattress.

Compatibility

As with most adjustable bed frames, the Adjustable Pro is only compatible with flexible foam mattresses, and will not work with spring mattresses or box springs.

The metal in a spring mattress doesn’t allow for enough flexibility for this type of mattress to move with the frame, making the purchase of an adjustable frame a moot point. It will work with Casper mattresses like the Essential, the Casper, and the Wave, but you don’t necessarily need a Casper mattress to get the most out of the frame.

We actually tested it with our foam AmazonBasics mattress and it functioned just as well, while giving the mattress even more support than the traditional platform bed frame we had been using. To me, this is another upside: You could splurge on the Adjustable Pro bed frame, while going with a more budget-friendly mattress like the AmazonBasics to offset that cost without sacrificing comfort.

Special features

Now for the fun part!

I was truly impressed with all the features the Adjustable Pro bed frame offers.

It has the ones you would expect in an adjustable bed frame, like the ability to raise both your head and your feet, but also comes with high-end features like the massage function that help justify the price. The built-in USB ports allow you to keep your phone and electronics charged, and if you do utilize the space underneath for storage, an under-bed light can help you find what you need.

I was especially a fan of the anti-snore preset button, and the head tilt function was ideal for watching TV and the days I wanted to work from home in bed. This is truly a game changer if you want to watch a movie in bed and maybe even eat some popcorn while doing so, and will make the days of having to prop up a bunch of pillows behind you a thing of the past.

The massage feature offers three different intensities for both the head of the bed and the foot of the bed, and there is also a zero-gravity button, which is apparently a position developed by NASA that helps relieve pressure on the body. Personally, I didn’t find this one to be a setting I’d be using often as it raises both your head and feet, but the massage function was actually pretty relaxing.

Everything is run from the remote that comes with the mattress, which is clearly labeled, so you can tell what you’re about to have the frame do. You can also save your favorite positions. It would have been nice to have the option of controlling the frame via an app on my phone for added ease, but the remote definitely gets the job done.

If you and your partner tend to sleep in very different positions, or if they snore and you don’t, you can take it a step further with the Split King size option for an additional $995, which offers you the ability to each have control of your own side of the bed. In this case, two Twin XL mattresses are laid side by side on the frame, and the Split King frame has two sides that work independently. For example, you could choose to lay flat while your partner has their head raised to watch TV on the other side of the bed. This option also comes with two remotes for added convenience.

Who is it for?

If you have the budget and you’re someone looking to elevate (no pun intended) your bedroom from average to luxurious, this is a good way to do so thanks to all the features this frame has to offer.

From a more functional standpoint, it’s also ideal if you suffer from indigestion and heartburn, or tend to snore. Being able to adjust your head to different heights can help eliminate some of these issues, allowing for a better night’s sleep.

After testing this with a compatible foam mattress, both my partner and I also felt that it made our mattress even more comfortable, and offered additional support.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, the Casper Adjustable Pro Bed Frame is a worthwhile investment if you have the budget to allocate to it.

While testing, I had no issues with the functionality, found the frame extremely easy to use, and I loved all the features it offered. Perhaps most importantly, it made the mattress we were using even more comfortable.

If you aren’t sure that this will be the bed frame for you, Casper offers a 30-night, risk-free trial. If you do change your mind within the trial period, you’ll get your money back and a free return with pick-up service included, so there’s no need to try and cram everything back in a box.

While we set this up ourselves, which was definitely doable, I highly recommend using the free, in-home setup service offered. It’s free, so you have nothing to lose. For added peace of mind, a 20-year limited warranty is included.

The Casper Adjustable Pro bed frame is available in four sizes, including Twin XL, Queen, California King, and Split King, the last of which gives you and your partner the ability to control your own sides of the bed.