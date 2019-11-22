Casper is running an early Black Friday sale that gets you 10% off any order if it includes a mattress

Connie Chen, Business Insider US
It’s not officially Black Friday, but you can already shop early Black Friday mattress deals from Casper. Now through November 27, Casper is offering 10% off any order with a mattress.

That means when you buy a mattress, you can also save on all of Casper’s other offerings, which include pillows, bed frames, bedding, and more. We recommend checking out its down pillow and adjustable bed frame if you’re in the market for sleep accessories.

Casper currently makes three mattresses: the original Casper Mattress, Wave Mattress, and Essential Mattress. Each comes at a different price point, with unique features for different types of sleepers.

On top of the 10% deal, all Supima and Cotton sheets are 50% off right now.

All in all, there are many ways to save at Casper this holiday season. See what products you should focus on below.

The 5 best deals from Casper:

  1. The Essential Mattress (Queen), $536 (originally $595) [You save $59]
  2. The Casper Mattress (Queen), $896 (originally $995) [You save $99]
  3. The Wave Mattress (Queen), $2,066 (originally $2,295) [You save $229]
  4. Cool Supima Sheet Set + Duvet Cover (Queen), $60 (originally $120) [You save $60]
  5. Original Casper Pillow, $58.50 with mattress purchase (originally $65) [You save $6.50]

