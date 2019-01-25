THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘A Walk to Remember’ 17 years later

caption Shane Carter and Mandy Moore starred in the 2002 film. source Warner Bros. Pictures

In 2002, the film “A Walk to Remember” was released.

After the romance won over audiences, the film’s cast continued to grow their careers.

The movie’s stars included Mandy Moore, Shane West, Daryl Hannah, Peter Coyote, and more.

Many of the cast members can be seen in popular films and television shows today.

Based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks, “A Walk to Remember” was released in 2002 and quickly became an early 2000’s classic. The film is a tear-jerking tale of Jamie Sullivan, a girl living with leukemia, and Landon Carter, a “bad boy,” who fall in love in the beautiful setting of North Carolina.

Seventeen years later, the movie’s cast members have gone on to do a variety of films and television series.

Mandy Moore played the shy teen Jamie Sullivan who suffers from a life-threatening disease.

caption Mandy Moore as Jamie Sullivan in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Before being cast as the reverend’s daughter in “A Walk to Remember”, Moore had already made her mark in Hollywood as a successful pop singer and as a guest star in 2001’s “The Princess Diaries.”

After the film, she would go on to appear in many movies and TV shows in addition to growing her music career.

caption Mandy Moore is perhaps most recognizable for her role in “This is Us.” source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Mandy Moore grew her acting career after “A Walk to Remember” by appearing in films such as “How to Deal,” “Chasing Liberty,” the cult hit “Saved!,” “Because I Said So,” “American Dreamz,” and many more.

She has many voice acting credits, as well, including “Racing Stripes,” an episode of “The Simpsons,” “Brother Bear 2,” the television series “TRON: Uprising,” and most notably the role of Rapunzel in Disney’s 2010 animated film “Tangled.”

Moore currently stars as Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s hit show “This Is Us.” However, her television career includes a variety of credits, including a guest appearance on “How I Met Your Mother,” multi-episode arcs on “Entourage” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and more.

Her latest project is a short film entitled “The Big Break.”

Shane West became a household name when he landed the role of bad boy Landon Carter.

caption Shane West as Landron Carter in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

West was relatively unknown when he was cast in “A Walk to Remember,” despite having a solid record of guest appearances on many TV shows in the mid-1990s.

After his big break in the film, West would continue to work as an actor in film and television.

caption Shane West played the character Michael on “Nikita” for a few seasons. source Getty Images

Shane West continued to play Eli Sammler on the television series “Once and Again” during and after “A Walk to Remember.” He appeared in the film “The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen” alongside Sean Connery in 2003 and was cast in other films including “What We Do is Secret,” “Red Sands,” “Echelon Conspiracy” and “The Presence.”

West’s success is mostly rooted in television. He was a series regular for five seasons on “ER,” played the character Michael on “Nikita” for a few seasons, and played John Alden in “Salem” throughout 2014-2017.

He most recently appeared in multiple episodes of “Gotham” and completed work on a film titled “Gossamer Folds.”

Peter Coyote played Jamie’s father, Reverend Sullivan.

caption Peter Coyote as Reverend Sullivan in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Coyote had a long career as an actor before he was cast as the religious, concerned father to Mandy Moore’s Jamie in “A Walk to Remember.” He had appeared in hit films like “E.T.,” “Patch Adams,” and “Erin Brockovich.”

Following the movie’s release, he continued to book jobs in film and television.

caption Peter Coyote has also dabbled in writing. source Kelly Sullivan / Contributor

Peter Coyote appeared in films such as “Femme Fatale,” “Resurrecting the Champ,” “Good Kill,” and “No Deposit.” He also played Uncle Charles in the “Return of the Living Dead” movies.

The actor also made a mark on television, narrating “The Color of War” and “The Roosevelts: An Intimate History.” He played Virgil Webster on the series “The Inside,” Warren Keaton on “Commander in Chief,” Dennis Ryland on “The 4400,” and Mark August on “Brothers & Sisters.” Other series he appeared in include “Law & Order: LA,” “Perception,” and a handful of TV mini-series.

His latest projects include voice work on “As the River Flows” and the films “The Mustard Seed” and “Morning Shine.”

Daryl Hannah was already famous when she was cast in “A Walk to Remember.”

caption Daryl Hannah as Cynthia Carter in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Audiences already knew Hannah from hit films like “The Fury,” “Blade Runner,” “Splash,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Grumpy Old Men,” and 1994’s “The Little Rascals” before she landed the role of Landon’s mother Cynthia Carter.

She continued to make hit films and star in television shows after “A Walk to Remember.”

caption Daryl Hannah can be seen in the “Kill Bill” series. source Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor

One of Hannah’s most notable roles after the film was as Elle Driver in “Kill Bill: Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill: Vol. 2.” After the “Kill Bill” series she appeared in a variety of other films including “Casa de Los Babys” and “Silver City.” She was cast in many made-for-TV movies for networks like SyFy, Hallmark Channel, and Spike.

Daryl Hannah also continued to book jobs on television shows, playing Cherie Tranton on “Hawaii Five-0” and Angelica Turing on “Sense8.”

Most recently, she appeared in the films “Papa” and “Undateable John,” which is currently in post-production.

The role of Belinda, Landon’s ex-girlfriend, was one of actress Lauren German’s first jobs.

caption Lauren German as Belinda in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Prior to her role in “A Walk to Remember,” Lauren German had only a few credits to her name, including the films “Down to You” and “Shotgun Love Dolls.” She’d also previously booked a couple of episodes of television shows like “7th Heaven,” “Undressed,” and “Going to California.”

After “A Walk to Remember,” German appeared in a handful of films but made her mark primarily on television.

caption You can catch Lauren German on “Lucifer.” source Jason LaVeris / Contributor

Following her role as Belinda, Lauren German was cast in films like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Standing Still,” “Hostel: Part II,” and “Dark Country.” She even worked again with Shane West in the 2007 film “What We Do Is Secret.”

German found her biggest success in television, appearing in “Sex, Love & Secrets,” “Happy Town,” “Hawaii Five-0,” “Chicago P.D.,” and “Chicago Fire.”

She currently stars as Chloe Decker on “Lucifer.”

Clayne Crawford played Landon’s friend Dean.

caption Clayne Crawford as Dean in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Having only two credits to his name – a film called “One Blood Planet” and an episode of “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” – prior to being cast in “A Walk to Remember,” Clayne Crawford was a beginner actor when he joined West and Moore in the film.

After playing Dean, Crawford went on to appear in movies and gain success in television.

caption Clayne Crawford can be seen on FOX’s “Lethal Weapon.” source Bryan Steffy / Contributor

After “A Walk to Remember,” Crawford booked roles in films like “Swimfan,” “A Love Song for Bobby Long,” “The Great Raid,” “Wristcutters: A Love Story,” and “The Perfect Host.”

Today audiences know Clayne Crawford as leading man Martin Riggs on the FOX series “Lethal Weapon.” Prior to landing that role, he appeared in other shows like “CSI: Miami,” “Jericho,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “24,” “The Glades,” “Justified,” and “Rectify.”

Al Thompson played Eric, another friend of Landon.

caption Al Thompson as Eric in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Prior to landing the role of Eric, actor Al Thompson had already appeared in a variety of shows and movies, including the movies “Flawless” and “The Royal Tenenbaums” and shows like “Law & Order” and “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Following “A Walk to Remember,” Thompson continued to work as an actor in film and television.

caption Al Thompson is currently working on a short film titled “Debbie & Doug Drop Acid in the Desert.” source Jim Spellman / Contributor

Al Thompson’s most notable role after “A Walk to Remember” was as Ted in the 2003 romantic comedy “Love Don’t Cost a Thing.” He also starred in the films “Liberty Kid,” “The Pill,” and “Song One.”

His television career consisted of voice work on “The Cleveland Show” and the roles of Owen on “Lenox Avenue,” Derek Davis on “Underground Kings,” and Craig on “Entangled with You.”

His most recent works include the 2018 films “Wheels” and “Love is Dead!” as well as a short film currently in post-production titled “Debbie & Doug Drop Acid in the Desert.”

Actress Paz de la Huerta had appeared in a handful of TV shows and movies before playing Tracie, one of the popular girls in school.

caption Paz de la Huerta as Tracie in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Before her role in “A Walk to Remember,” Paz de la Huerta had credits on TV shows like “Law & Order,” “The Practice,” and “The Wonderful World of Disney.” She also had been in the films “The Cider House Rules,” “Riding in Cars with Boys,” and “The Object of My Affection.”

Following “A Walk to Remember,” de la Huerta’s resume grew with additional TV and film credits.

caption Paz de la Huerta is perhaps best known for 2009’s “Enter the Void.” source Foc Kan / Contributor

Some of de la Huerta’s film credits following “A Walk to Remember” include “Fierce People,” “The Tripper,” “Anamorph,” “Choke,” “Enter the Void,” and more.

As far as television shows, she appeared in an episode of “X Femmes” in 2008 and booked a multi-episode arc as Lucy Danziger on the series “Boardwalk Empire” in 2010.

Today, Paz de la Huerta has two films in post-production – “Superstrata” and “Concrete Underground.”

David Lee Smith was an established actor prior to playing Landon’s estranged father Dr. Carter.

caption David Lee Smith as Dr. Carter in “A Walk to Remember.” source Warner Bros. Pictures

Before working alongside Shane West in “A Walk to Remember,” Smith had appeared in hit TV shows throughout the ’90s. He had credits on soap operas like “All My Children,” “One Life to Live,” and “As the World Turns” in addition to primetime shows like “All My Children,” “Suddenly Susan,” “JAG,” “Just Shoot Me!,” and “Dharma & Greg.”

After “A Walk to Remember,” Smith worked on many movies and television shows.

caption Smith appeared in a film titled “The Man from Earth.” source Falling Sky Entertainment

Some of David Lee Smith’s top movie credits following “A Walk to Remember” include 2002’s “Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood” and 2007’s “Zodiac” and “The Man from Earth.”

Throughout the 2000s, Smith had reoccurring roles on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” and “CSI: Miami”.

His most recent projects include the short films “Unregistered” and “Hollywood” as well as the films “Landfill” and “A Walk with Grace,” both of which are currently in post-production.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.