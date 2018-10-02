THEN AND NOW: The cast of hit TV show ‘Lost’

caption “Lost” ran for six years on ABC. source ABC

The drama “Lost” premiered on ABC in September 2004 and ran for six years, chronicling the lives of passengers who wound up stranded on a mysterious island.

The award-winning show was known for its twisting plots, stirring mythology, and nail-biting cliffhangers.

In the eight years following the show’s finale, the ensemble cast has gone on to have varied careers in television and film.

Here’s where some of the leading members of the “Lost” cast are now.

Warning: Some spoilers ahead.

Evangeline Lilly portrayed former fugitive Kate Austen.

caption Lilly hadn’t initially been trying to become an actress. source ABC

“I would say ‘Lost’ was my destiny because it certainly wasn’t my agenda,” Lilly said in an interview with The Independent.

“I was one of those very rare actresses who wasn’t trying to be an actress when I got that job – and the only reason I took it at the time was because I had enormous faith and really believed that everything in my life just continued to point me towards this thing.”

Lilly has had many leading roles since the show ended.

caption She was recently in “Ant-Man and the Wasp.” source David Livingston/Getty

Evangeline Lilly has perhaps had the most success following “Lost” with leading roles in various blockbuster films. Recently, she was seen on screen as Hope Van Dyne in “Ant-Man and the Wasp” and Tauriel in the “Hobbit” franchise.

Matthew Fox played Jack Shepard, a surgeon.

caption His character was a surgeon. source ABC

Prior to playing the lead of “Lost,” Matthew Fox gained television fame portraying Charlie Salinger on the family drama “Party of Five.”

Fox has been in a handful of films since.

caption He was in a few films. source Carlos Alvarez/Getty

In the years since “Lost” ended, Fox has starred in a handful of films including “World War Z,” “Alex Cross,” and “Bone Tomahawk,” but does not currently have any projects in development.

Jorge Garcia was Hugo “Hurley” Reyes, a lottery winner with bad luck.

caption His character won the lottery. source ABC

Garcia played fan-favorite Hugo “Hurley” Reyes. His face also adorned the cover of a Weezer album in 2010 that was named in honor of his “Lost” character.

Garcia has been in many projects since.

caption He has some projects in progress. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

After playing the lovable Hurley on “Lost,” Garcia has been in a wide variety of television shows including “Alcatraz,” “Bojack Horseman,” “Maggie,” and “Hawaii Five-0.”

In the coming years, Garcia is set to star in the thriller “Running Out of Time” and the drama “When We Were Pirates” with fellow “Lost” co-stars Henry Ian Cusick and Harold Perrineau.

Harold Perrineau portrayed troubled father Michael Dawson.

caption He felt his character should’ve gotten to redeem himself. source ABC

Harold Perrineau played a pivotal role on “Lost,” especially when he became separated from his son Walt (Malcolm David Kelley) on the island.

Perrineau has spoken publicly about the way Michael was written out of the show and, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Perrineau expanded on his thoughts.

“I didn’t think he got to redeem himself especially to the people who I feel like he wronged,” Perrineau explained in 2008 after his character’s departure.

“At the beginning of the show, we didn’t understand much about him, but as we did get to understand him, he was a good guy. I think he was probably going to be a good father. I wish Michael would have gotten to be the father that he had always wanted to be, because he’s a good dude.”

Perrineau has been in a few TV shows since.

caption He’s also been in movies. source Amanda Edwards/Getty

Since the show, Perrineau has shown up in television shows like “Sons of Anarchy,” “Criminal Minds,” and “Claws.” He’s also been in numerous films like “Zero Dark Thirty,” “I’m Not Here,” and “The Best Man Holiday.”

Naveen Andrews was Sayid Jarrah, a former member of the Iraqi Republican Guard.

caption His character was a romantic. source ABC

Naveen Andrews played a pivotal role on the show.

“The fact that [Sayid was] Iraqi was at least superficially what pricked my interest,” Andrews told Red Book Mag in 2010. “I couldn’t bloody believe a prime-time TV show would have an Iraqi ex-Republican Guard torturer as a main character. But he is a romantic, as well.”

Andrews is currently working on a crime drama.

caption He’s currently working on a crime drama. source Vivien Killilea/Getty

Naveen Andrews has largely kept to television in the years since “Lost,” playing Lord Akbari on the television show “Sinbad,” Jafar on “Once Upon a Time in Wonderland,” and Jonas Maliki on “Sense8.”

He is currently working on the crime drama “Instinct,” which was renewed for a second season in May.

Yunjin Kim was Sun-Hwa Kwon, the daughter of a notorious mobster.

caption Her character developed a lot over the seasons. source ABC

Toward the end of the show, Vulture interviewed Yunjin Kim about Sun’s evolution on “Lost” from timid to bold.

“It’s been a pleasure figuring her out and learning more about her as the seasons went on,” Kim said. “I think out of all the characters – not to compare or anything – I think Sun’s developed more out of all the characters on the island.”

Kim has starred in several Korean dramas.

caption She has starred in multiple Korean dramas. source Toby Canham/Getty

Following “Lost,” Yunjin Kim’s biggest role was as Karen Kim on the television series “Mistresses.” She has also starred in a slew of Korean dramas which include “Heartbeat,” “Ode to My Father,” and “House of the Disappeared.”

Daniel Dae Kim was Sun’s husband, Jin-Soo Kwon.

caption His character was married to Sun-Hwa Kwon. source ABC

Daniel Dae Kim was one of the leading men of “Lost.” His character is featured in every episode of the show.

After “Lost,” he starred in “Hawaii Five-o.”

caption He’s also a producer on “The Good Doctor.” source Getty/ Dia Dipasupil/

In addition to voicing Hiroshi Sato on “The Legend of Korra,” Daniel Dae Kim is best known for his role as Chin Ho Kelly on “Hawaii Five-0.” Last year, Kim revealed that he was leaving the show early due to the pay disparity between him and his Caucasian co-stars.

“As an Asian American actor, I know first-hand how difficult it is to find opportunities at all, let alone play a well developed, three-dimensional character like Chin Ho,” Kim said on Facebook in his farewell message to fans. “I will miss him sincerely. What made him even more special is that he was a representative of a place my family and I so dearly love.”

Since his departure from “Hawaii Five-0,” Kim has stepped into a larger role as producer on “The Good Doctor,” and he will play Ben Daimio in the upcoming film “Hellboy” alongside David Harbour.

Dominic Monaghan played British rock star Charlie Pace.

caption His character went through a lot. source ABC

Dominic Monaghan was perhaps one of the most well-known actors on “Lost.” Prior to the show, he played Merry the hobbit in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy.

Monaghan is still acting, and he’ll soon appear in a “Star Wars” installment.

caption He’s going to be in a “Star Wars” installment. source Getty/Joshua Blanchard

Since “Lost” wrapped, Dominic Monaghan has popped up in “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” as Bolt and has been on several television shows including “The Unknown,” “100 Code,” “Quantum Break,” and “Bite Club.”

Most significantly, Monaghan is set to star in the next “Star Wars” installment, “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which will be directed by “Lost” creator and producer JJ Abrams.

Josh Holloway played con man James “Sawyer” Ford.

caption His character was in every episode. source ABC

Josh Holloway took on the role of Sawyer. Ford’s character was known for his sarcasm and charm.

Holloway has starred in some action films since.

caption He was recently in “Colony.” source Getty/Alberto E. Rodriguez

Holloway has gone on to star in action films including “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,” “Paranoia,” and “Sabotage.”

Most recently, he was seen on television as Will Bowman in the adventure drama “Colony.” In an interview with Nerdist, Holloway compared the character of Will Bowman with the dynamic con man Sawyer.

“On ‘Lost,’ [Sawyer] went on a journey basically from the darkness into the light,” Holloway told Nerdist on the set of his new show. “Whereas Sawyer grew and evolved to be a better human, [Will Bowman] is a good guy who is being tainted by the darkness. It’s not making him an evil person but it is definitely compromising his character.”

Terry O’Quinn played John Locke, a foil to Jack.

caption His character wanted to stay on the island. source ABC

Terry O’Quinn’s character was filled with mystery. His character learned how to walk shortly after arriving on the island. He’s one of the few who wanted to stay on the island.

Terry O’Quinn has had some prominent roles since.

caption He’s been on many shows. source Getty/Kevin Winter

Like Daniel Dae Kim and Jorge Garcia, Terry O’Quinn also starred in “Hawaii Five-0” after “Lost” ended and has had prominent roles on shows like “Secrets and Lies,” “Patriot,” and “The Blacklist: Redemption.”

Most recently, O’Quinn appeared on Hulu’s “Castle Rock” as Dale Lacy.

Emilie de Ravin played Claire Littleton, a kind young mother.

caption Her character gave birth to a son. source ABC

Emilie de Ravin played Claire Littleton, a single mother who gave birth while on the island. Littleton had an on-and-off relationship with Charlie Pace.

After “Lost,” Ravin starred in a popular television series.

caption She had a prominent role on “Once Upon a Time.” source Getty/Randy Shopshire

After playing sympathetic Australian mother Claire Littleton, Emilie de Ravin has most prominently been featured on the television show “Once Upon a Time,” which ran for seven seasons on ABC.

When Emilie de Ravin left the show in 2017, she was sad to leave the fairytale character of Belle behind, but was proud of her work on “Once Upon a Time.”

“It was just a really awesome journey to be able to give my own spin on such a special, iconic character and to work with such amazing people,” De Ravin told The Hollywood Reporter last year.

Ian Somerhalder played Boone Carlyle in the first season.

caption He was on the show for one season. source ABC

Ian Somerhalder doesn’t survive beyond the first season of “Lost,” but his death did leave a large impression on the show by ratcheting up the level of danger on the island.

Somerhalder has taken on a few vampire roles since.

caption He has been on many shows since. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ELLE

After his role on “Lost,” Somerhalder starred in the CW series “The Vampire Diaries” for nearly eight years as cocky vampire Damon Salvatore.

During that time, he married actress Nikki Reed and, in 2017, they welcomed their first child Bodhi Soleil. Somerhalder is currently filming another vampire show “V-Wars,” which is set to air on Netflix in 2019.

Michelle Rodriguez played Ana Lucia Cortez, an airport security officer.

caption Her character wasn’t on the show for long. source ABC

There were rumors Rodriguez was killed off of “Lost” early on due to a drunk driving conviction during filming, but Rodriguez cleared the air following her departure.

“I planned on leaving this season anyway,” Rodriguez told ABC News in 2006. “I told them, I wanna go in and go out with bang. I didn’t know when it was gonna happen. They actually wanted to give the storyline some time. They wanted to give it until the middle of next year. But I was ready to go.”

Rodriguez has had additional acting credits since.

caption She was in “Avatar.” source 20th Century Fox

Michelle Rodriguez has had huge success since her limited role on “Lost,” with acting credits in the “Fast and Furious” franchise as well as “Avatar,” and “Machete Kills.”

Henry Ian Cusick played Desmond Hume, a Scottish soldier.

caption His character went through a lot. source ABC

Before this role, Henry Ian Cusick worked as a theater actor.

“I was a theater actor back in the UK, and you knew the whole play, so you could plot your storyline and character,” Cusick told Collider in 2014. “And then, I did ‘Lost’ and didn’t know, and it was kind of frustrating, but I enjoyed it. You think you know where you’re going, but then it changes. You just have to have faith in the writers. If they’re doing a good job, you go with it.”

Cusick has been in a few TV series.

caption He was on “The 100.” source Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Henry Ian Cusick has made steady appearances on TV through the years, with prominent roles on “Inhumans” and “The 100.” He also joined his “Lost” co-stars in their tradition of starring in “Hawaii Five-0” by making a small cameo on the show in 2013.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.