THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Twilight’ 11 years later

The teen vampire movie “Twilight” made its debut in 2008.

Since then, many leading actors like Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson have gone on to star in big-budget films.

Other stars like Anna Kendrick have continued acting while pursuing careers in music.

It has been 11 years since the teen vampire craze “Twilight” was released in theaters.

Four films and over a decade later, a lot has changed for many of the film’s cast members.

Here’s what the stars of “Twilight” have been up to since the first movie made its debut.

Kristen Stewart (Bella Swan) has worked on indie films and big-budget ones.

Kristen Stewart was the centerpiece of the “Twilight” series as the withdrawn and awkward Bella Swan.

When the franchise reached its end, Stewart returned to the independent film scene, earning acclaim for her roles in dramas such as “Clouds of Sils Maria,” “Camp X-Ray,” and “Still Alice.”

Recently, Stewart starred in the box-office film “Charlie’s Angels.”

Robert Pattinson (Edward Cullen) is a prominent dramatic actor.

Robert Pattinson drew attention with his role as Cedric Diggory in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire,” in 2005, but it was his role as the sparkling vampire Edward Cullen that made millions swoon.

In between filming the “Twilight” movies, he starred in several romantic dramas like “Water for Elephants” and “Remember Me.”

Pattinson has continued working in dramas in the years since, with “Good Time” and “Damsel.” He’s also set to play Batman in the next DC Comics film.

Anna Kendrick (Jessica) is at the height of her career.

Anna Kendrick only had a supporting role in the series as Bella’s classmate Jessica, but she would arguably go on to have one of the most impressive filmographies of the entire cast.

In the same year “Twilight” was released, Kendrick filmed “Up In the Air” opposite George Clooney, propelling her into the spotlight.

In addition to starring in all of the “Pitch Perfect” films, her performance led to a variety of high-profile roles in everything from dramas (“End of Watch”) to comedies (“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”) and musicals (“Into the Woods.”)

Recently, Kendrick starred in “A Simple Favor” alongside Blake Lively.

Taylor Lautner (Jacob Black) has focused on television.

Taylor Lautner portrayed werewolf and love interest Jacob Black in the “Twilight” series.

After trying out the action genre on the big screen with films like “Abduction” and “Tracers,” Lautner has had success with TV shows like the comedy “Cuckoo.”

He was even nominated as choice scene stealer at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards for his role as Dr. Cascade on the horror show “Scream Queens.”

Ashley Greene (Alice) has done a lot of voiceover work.

Ashley Greene was a much-loved cast member as the charismatic Alice in “Twilight.”

Aside from a few roles in independent films, Greene has found her footing mostly doing voice-over work in the film “Max & Me” and in various video games like “Batman: Arkham Knight” and “Batgirl: A Matter of Family.”

She briefly had a recurring role on ABC’s “Pan Am” until it was canceled after a single season. Greene will also be in the upcoming film “Bombshell.”

Nikki Reed (Rosalie) was recently on “Sleepy Hollow.”

Nikki Reed played Rosalie, a beautiful vampire who intimidated Bella before they became closer.

Outside of the action blockbuster “Empire State” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Reed has been more absent from Hollywood than the majority of the “Twilight” alumni.

She most recently had a recurring role on the supernatural television series “Sleepy Hollow” but currently has no major projects in production.

Kellan Lutz (Emmett) is an action star.

Following his performance as the super-strong vampire Emmett in “Twilight,” Kellan Lutz had a recurring role on Lisa Kudrow’s comedy “The Comeback.”

He then starred in the action film “Extraction” with Bruce Willis and a mummy adventure titled “Guardians of the Tomb” opposite Kelsey Grammer.

Recently, he appeared in “Speed Kills” with John Travolta and he currently has a few other projects in the works.

Jackson Rathbone (Jasper) has juggled many roles.

Jackson Rathbone played Jaspar, Greene’s romantic interest and Edward’s brother in “Twilight.”

After his turn as Sokka in the live-action version of “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” Rathbone has done a variety of films and television shows in the past several years including the MTV drama “Finding Carter” and TNT action series “The Last Ship.”

Peter Facinelli (Dr. Carlisle) returned to his television roots.

Prior to playing the head of the Cullen clan in “Twilight,” Facinelli was well-known for his roles on television series such as “FastLane,” “Six Feet Under,” and “Damages.”

Since the franchise ended Facinelli has done a mixture of films and television shows, with his most notable including “Nurse Jackie,” “American Odyssey,” “Supergirl,” and “S.W.A.T.”

Currently, he has a number of films in post-production.

Billy Burke (Charlie Swan) is a musician and actor.

Billy Burke added comedic levity to the more intense scenes in the “Twilight” series as Bella’s father Charlie.

Since then, he has continued doing major motion pictures like “Lights Out” and “Breaking In” as well as television shows like “Zoo” and “Major Crimes.” He also writes music.