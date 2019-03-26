- source
- Claudette Barius/Universal Pictures
- “Us” is a new thriller film that’s directed by Jordan Peele.
- The movie stars famed actors like Lupita Nyong’o and Elizabeth Moss.
- Many members of the cast play more than one role.
Jordan Peele’s new thriller “Us” is already quite a hit. The film debuted on March 22 and in its opening weekend alone, it earned an impressive $70 million, according to Variety.
Without giving away any spoilers, “Us” stars Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke as Adelaide and Gabe Wilson, a couple on vacation with their two young children, Jason (Evan Alex) and Zora (Shahadi Wright Joseph). Soon after the beach trip begins, the Wilsons are haunted by people who look just like them.
Here’s what the cast of “Us” looks like in real life.
Lupita Nyong’o plays both Red and Adelaide Wilson.
- source
- Universal Pictures
Her character endures a lot in the film.
The actress has recently starred in a lot of successful films recently.
- source
- Michael Buckner/Getty Images
Lupita Nyong’o was recently in “Black Panther.”
Read More: 11 things you might not have known about Lupita Nyong’o
Winston Duke plays the terrifying Abraham and the goofy Gabe Wilson.
- source
- Universal Pictures
He plays a silly character and a horrifying one.
Unlike his character Gabe Wilson, Winston Duke doesn’t usually wear glasses in real life.
- source
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Winston Duke recently starred in “Black Panther” alongside Lupita Nyong’o.
Evan Alex takes on the role of the masked child, Pluto. He also plays the Wilson’s son Jason.
- source
- Universal Pictures
Throughout the movie, the character Pluto wears a mask and, at some points, so does Jason.
Read More: Jordan Peele says he ‘begged’ Steven Spielberg for permission to use a ‘Jaws’ shirt in the movie ‘Us’
The young actor has been in a few films and TV shows.
- source
- JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty
According to his IMDb page, Alex has been in many TV shows and short films but this is his first role in a major movie.
Shahadi Wright Joseph plays the evil doppelgänger Umbrae and the Wilson’s daughter Zora.
- source
- Universal Pictures
Some speculate Zora’s doppelgänger’s name has a deeper meaning because “Umbrae” means “shadow” or “ghost” in Latin.
This is Shahadi Wright Joseph’s first appearance in a box-office thriller.
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty
The star will be the voice of young Nala in the upcoming film “The Lion King,” which is set to debut this summer.
Read More: 15 movies that are being revived for a new generation
Elisabeth Moss plays Kitty Tyler, the Wilson’s family friend. She also later plays Dahlia, Kitty’s creepy doppelgänger.
- source
- Universal Pictures
Kitty is portrayed as being wealthy and shallow.
“The Handmaid’s Tale” actress also currently has blonde hair in real life.
- source
- Matthias Nareyek/Getty Images
Elizabeth Moss has been in many movies and TV shows. She is well-known for her role as Peggy Olson in “Mad Men.”
Tim Heidecker plays Kitty’s husband Josh Tyler and he also plays Josh’s doppelgänger, Tex.
- source
- Universal Pictures
His character is married to Elizabeth Moss’s character Kitty Tyler.
Viewers may recognize him as half of the comedy duo “Tim & Eric.”
- source
- Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic/Getty
He’s a comedian, writer, and director.
Cali and Noelle Sheldon play Kitty Tyler’s twin daughters, Becca and Lindsey Tyler, respectively. They later play their characters’ doppelgängers, Io and Nix.
- source
- Universal Pictures
Their characters don’t really like the Wilson kids.
These real-life twins played Ross and Rachel’s baby, Emma, on “Friends” many years ago.
- source
- Dia Dipasupil/Getty
Appearing on “Friends” over a decade ago in 2003 and 2004, these actresses are now 16 years old.