The ‘You’ season 2 cast is filled with new and familiar faces. Here’s who you can expect to see in the upcoming season.

caption Some characters didn’t make it to “You” season two and some are coming back. source Netflix

The cast of “You” season two will feature some familiar faces and some new ones.

Victoria Pedretti, from the Netflix original “The Haunting of Hill House,” will appear as Joe’s new love interest.

“Undateable” star Chris D’Elia will be playing a comic named Henderson on season two.

After leaving viewers on a chilling note, the Lifetime-turned-Netflix thriller is set to follow Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) to California, introducing viewers to a new leading lady and several other new faces that might make the bookstore manager’s penchant for criminal activity a little more complicated.

Since Netflix revealed that it was renewing the show for a second season (the exact date hasn’t been announced yet) and moving the storyline to Los Angeles, early reports have already confirmed a cast – which contains actors that fans will recognize from movies and TV shows.

From a “Russian Doll” actor to a breakout actress from “The Haunting of Hill House,” here’s who you can expect to see in season two of “You.”

Warning: Some minor spoilers ahead.

Penn Badgley will be reprising his role as Joe Goldberg.

caption He’s baaack. source Netflix

When this New Yorker returns for the second installment of “You,” he’ll be joined by several new characters and potential victims, some you might recognize from other TV shows and movies.

Prior to starring on “You,” the actor also starred on “Gossip Girl” as Dan Humphrey.

Ambyr Childers, who played Candace Stone on the first season of “You,” is also set to return.

caption Candace is set to appear once again. source Netflix

Before her unexpected appearance at the end of season one, many viewers thought that Stone had disappeared for good.

But, per IMDb, the actress will make a few appearances on season two of the show, though it could just be in flashbacks.

You might recognize the actress from shows like “Ray Donovan” and “The Magicians.”

Victoria Pedretti, who got her start as Eleanor “Nell” Crain on the Netflix series “The Haunting of Hill House,” will appear as Joe’s new love interest.

caption Victoria Pedretti is once again going to star in a Netflix original. source Alberto E. Rodriguez /GettyImages

Pedretti is set to play Joe’s new love interest Love Quinn, who puts a kink in Joe’s stalker behavior due to the fact that she’s not interested in social media. According to Deadline, Love Quinn is “an aspiring chef working as a produce manager in a high-end grocery store.”

Later this year, viewers can also see Pedretti as Lulu in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.”

James Scully will be playing Love Quinn’s brother, Forty Quinn.

caption His character’s name is Forty Quinn. source Michael Loccisano/Getty

According to TVLine, his character is described as “confident, opinionated and privileged – at his best, a charming buddy; at his worst, a razor-sharp bully.”

You might recognize the actor from his role on Paramount’s controversial “Heathers” TV series.

Fellow “Heathers” alum Adwin Brown will be playing a man named Calvin.

caption His character is named Calvin. source Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty

Per Deadline, Calvin works at a high-end grocery store (likely alongside Victoria Pedretti’s character). He’s described as a “true West Coaster who’s a mix of both meditation and stress.”

It sounds like Calvin has mixed feelings about his life, as the publication notes, “although he feels his life is more together than most, working at an unconventional store for some unconventional bosses tests him.”

Fans of The CW’s “Jane the Virgin” will recognize Jenna Ortega, who will be playing a teenager named Ellie

caption She’s been on a few TV shows before. source Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty

It sounds like Joe might have a new nemesis. As TVGuide reported, Ortega’s character Ellie “isn’t afraid to get into murky waters to make a little cash. This includes working cons on adults around her, including Joe Goldberg.”

Per the publication’s reports, her character is also “secretly living with minimal adult supervision.”

Viewers may also recognize the actress from her role on Disney’s “Stuck in the Middle.”

Charlie Barnett will play Love Quinn’s best friend and “closest confidant” on the second season of “You.”

According to Deadline, he will play the character Gabe, who is described as “a successful acupuncturist and psychedelics aficionado” living in Los Angeles.

Viewers may recognize Barnett from his roles on “Chicago Fire” and “Valor” or, most recently, on the Netflix-original series “Russian Doll.”

“Undateable” star Chris D’Elia will be playing a comic named Henderson.

caption He’s a comedian in real life. source Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty

His character has a “hard-life-lessons man-of-the-people” vibe going on, according to Deadline. Considering that he’s described as a “designer-hoodie, black Ray-Bans, expensive sneakers-wearing famous comedian,” there’s a chance that this character could clash with Joe.

Viewers might also recognize D’Elia from his multiple stand-up comedy specials that are currently streaming on Netflix.

Marielle Scott, who viewers might remember from “Lady Bird,” will play a literary agent.

caption She was in “Lady Bird” in 2017. source Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Her character is set to be Lucy, an “edgy-chic literary agent with a deadpan wit and a sense of humor about her own LA-ness,” per Deadline.

Per the publication, Lucy is career-driven and has a child and a partner named Sunrise.

Carmela Zumbado will play a chatacter named Delilah Alves.

caption Carmela Zumbado is set to pray a character named Delilah. source Tommaso Boddi/Getty

Although it so far seems like Joe has escaped any major repercussions for the slew of crimes he committed during season one, that could all change on season two.

According to Deadline, “Delilah becomes dangerously interested in her new neighbor, Joe Goldberg, who seems to be hiding something.” Per Deadline, the character is also an investigative reporter.

Viewers might recognize Carmela Zumbado from her role on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.”