Lizzy Caplan says it was ‘easy’ to slip into the mindset of iconic Stephen King murderer Annie Wilkes for Hulu’s ‘Castle Rock’

caption Both Lizzy Caplan and Kathy Bates have portrayed Stephen King’s brutal killer Annie Wilkes. source Hulu/Columbia Pictures

“Mean Girls” and “Masters of Sex” actress Lizzy Caplan opened up about her violent character on season two of Hulu‘s “Castle Rock” during an interview with Insider.

Caplan, who plays infamous murderer Annie Wilkes, said it was “rewarding” to portray Stephen King’s notorious killer.

“I found it really easy to slip into that level of insanity, and then I didn’t really take it home with me,” Caplan told Insider.

“There’s something so nice about not trying to look pretty or be sexy and just be f—— bonkers,” she added.

The actress also had nothing but praise for Kathy Bates, who portrayed Annie in the 1990 film version of Stephen King’s novel “Misery.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“Mean Girls” and “Masters of Sex” actress Lizzy Caplan revealed it was “rewarding” to play notorious Stephen King killer Annie Wilkes on the new Hulu series “Castle Rock.”

“I found it really easy to slip into that level of insanity, and then I didn’t really take it home with me,” Caplan told Insider in an interview during New York Comic Con on Saturday.

“There’s something nice about not trying to look pretty or be sexy, and just be f—— bonkers [instead].”

On “Castle Rock,” Caplan’s character Annie is a mentally ill nurse with a homicidal streak, who speaks in odd turns-of-phrase and walks with a stiff gait – something Caplan said she developed because she wasn’t “physically imposing” but wanted to “do something that looked unsettling and maybe a little off.”

The character was first introduced to audiences in Stephen King’s 1987 novel “Misery,” which focuses on a struggling writer named Paul Sheldon. Sheldon is held captive by Wilkes, a crazed fan of his, after a car accident, and is forced to submit to her physical and psychological torture.

Read more: This chart shows how many Stephen King stories have been adapted for the big screen – and how many more Hollywood has left to go

When “Misery” was subsequently adapted into the 1990 film of the same name, “Titanic” actress Kathy Bates played the role of Annie, and even won an Oscar for her performance.

Caplan said she was familiar with both the novel and the film before she started acting on “Castle Rock,” a story that she says gives “more dimension” to the character of Annie.

The “Masters of Sex” actress had nothing but praise for Bates and her portrayal of the character, despite never having met her before.

“She was amazing in ‘Misery,'” Caplan said.

“It’s an objective fact that she’s incredible in that movie. That performance is so next level.”

The second season of “Castle Rock” premieres Wednesday, October 23 on Hulu.