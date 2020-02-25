You and 15 friends could rent a castle in Illinois that has a pool and a waterfall for less than $20 a night

caption You and your friends can rent a castle in Illinois. source Airbnb

There’s a castle in Marengo, Illinois, that can sleep 16 guests and features a pool and waterfall available for rent on Airbnb.

The base, nightly rate for the home was $299 at the time of writing, so it would only cost $18.60 per person each night when split between 16 people.

The Marengo listing is just one of many in the United States, with California, Florida, Connecticut, and New York all being home to castles for rent on Airbnb.

For instance, a castle in Sequim, Washington, would only cost $12.42 per night between 12 guests.

A medieval style home called “The Z Castle” can be found in Marengo, Illinois.

The medieval castle is one of many in the United States.

The 8,500-square-foot castle can sleep 16 guests, and it’s available for rent on Airbnb.

The towers and stone immediately give it a medieval vibe.

The showstopper of the castle is its pool, which features a waterfall.

The castle features a pool and jacuzzi.

The castle also has a tot tub, so guests can enjoy multiple kinds of winter fun.

The base rate for the home was $299 per night at the time of writing, so it would only cost $18.60 when split between 16 people.

See the Airbnb listing here.

Smaller groups might want to stay in this castle in Ellington, Connecticut.

The castle in Ellington, Connecticut, can sleep five guests.

Built in 1917, the castle can sleep five guests, though all visitors must be older than 16, according to its listing.

The castle features themed spaces, including “Romeo and Juliet” and “Jungle Book” rooms.

The themed decor adds to the castle’s charm.

The castle has themed rooms.

The base rate for the home was $175 per night at the time of writing, so it would only cost $35 between five people.

See the Airbnb listing here.

If you’re looking to splurge on a vacation, you might like the Highlands Castle on Lake George in New York.

The Highlands Castle is in Bolton, New York.

Located in Bolton, New York, this stone castle features gothic architecture and can sleep up to eight people.

The castle sits on a mountain that overlooks Lake George, offering guests views of the natural surroundings.

The castle sits on private property, but it’s just a few minutes away from downtown Bolton for convenience.

The castle is on a mountain.

The base rate for the castle was $1,995 per night at the time of writing, so it would cost $249.37 when split up between eight people.

See the Airbnb listing here.

In Arkansas, the Stonehaven Castle sits on 52 acres of private woods.

The castle features an art gallery.

The tower is the castle’s standout addition, and the inside is just as impressive as the exterior.

The turret holds an art gallery, as well as a second-floor reading nook.

The Arkansas castle can sleep 13 guests, so it’s a great option for larger parties.

The castle can sleep 13 guests.

The base rate for the castle was $299 per night at the time of writing, which is just $23 a night between 13 people.

See the Airbnb listing here.

The “royal” castle in Brookhaven, New York, combines the comfort of home with the fun of an events space.

The castle has a bar inside it.

The large castle, which can sleep eight guests, features a 15-foot bar and game areas with Foosball and pool tables.

The gated property is just a 15-minute drive from the Hamptons as well.

The master bedroom of the Brookhaven home has its own wing, offering guests privacy.

The castle can sleep eight guests.

The base rate for the castle was $325 per night at the time of writing, which is just $40 per person between eight guests.

See the Airbnb listing here.

A church was converted into a stunning castle in Camden, Maine.

The castle was a former church.

The four-level space has plenty of natural light thanks to its stained glass windows, and the top floor offers views of Camden.

The castle is also listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, according to its listing.

The Camden castle sleeps five guests, but it has a 30-day minimum stay.

The castle has a 30-day minimum stay.

The base cost was $70 per night at the time of writing, which is just $14 per guest. Even if you stayed for a month, you would only pay $420 for the duration of your stay.

See the Airbnb listing here.

The Lavender Castle in Sequim, Washington, is run entirely on solar power.

The round castle runs on solar power.

The unique castle has entirely rounded walls that give it a modern feel, but the decor is medieval, with plush armchairs and exposed wood.

The mix of modern appliances and amenities with period decor allows guests to feel transported.

The Sequim castle can sleep up to 12 guests.

The castle can sleep 12.

The base cost for the castle was $149 per night at the time of writing, which is just $12.42 per night between 12 people.

See the Airbnb listing here.

This nine-bedroom castle in Lake Wales, Florida, is ideal for big groups.

The castle is near Disney World.

The nine-bedroom home can sleep 16 guests in nine bedrooms.

The property is located near Disney World and Legoland as well for added entertainment.

Decor from the 1920s gives the home a vintage feel.

The home has antique decor.

The base cost for the castle was $450 per night at the time of writing, which is just $28.13 between 16 people.

See the Airbnb listing here.

The “Williamswood” castle brings medieval fun to life with additions like secret passages and suits of armor.

The castle features secret passageways.

The castle in Knoxville, Tennessee, is designed to look like a Scottish hunting lodge, according to its Airbnb listing.

The interior features ceilings made to look like pieces of art, stained glass windows, and antique furniture.

The castle also comes with its own pub, so guests can relax without leaving the premises.

The castle features its own pub.

The listing can sleep six guests among three bedrooms.

The Williamswood castle had a base rate of $399 per night at the time of writing, which is $66.50 between six guests.

See the Airbnb listing here.