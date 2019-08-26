A cat was reunited with his owner after going missing more than a decade ago

caption Maggie Welz and Tiger. source ABC 7

Dutchess County SPCA reunited a 14-year-old cat named Tiger with his owner, Maggie Welz.

Shelter employee Carol O’Connell organized the reunion after learning the stray cat that would visit O’Connell’s home was actually Tiger, a runway that had been missing for 11 years.

The animal shelter said that Tiger was in “remarkably good shape” for having been on the streets for more than a decade.

Welz told ABC 7 that Tiger went missing after slipping out a door that had been left open in their house.

“So we were heartbroken and we ended up a year later moving to another house about 10 houses from that house, and we told those owners to keep an eye out for him but he never returned,” she said.

O’Connell said Tiger visited her home several times over the last decade, and in recent years he was looking more ‘deteriorated’ and uncared for. That’s when she decided to take action.

Welz said she was grateful for O’Connell and her son for making sure Tiger was safe.

“I have no idea where he was for the years in between, I’m sure he could tell us many tales, but the thing is that he is now home with us and he will be with us for the remainder of his life,” she told ABC 7.