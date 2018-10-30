A stray cat wandered onto the runway at a fashion show, and people are loving the video

caption It’s been dubbed the Catwalk Cat (not pictured). source Boyonstreets/Shutterstock

A stray cat who crashed a recent fashion show has become the latest internet sensation.

On Thursday, at the Vakko ESMOD show in Istanbul, Turkey, an unidentified cat wandered onto the runway and began to clean itself. As models walked by, the cat glanced around, seemingly unfazed, as seen in the video below by Vakko ESMOD’s official Instagram account.

Hakan Öztürk, fashion editor of BeStyle Magazine, also captured a video of the cat jumping toward several models on the runway, most of whom simply smiled and kept walking.

“Everybody was in shock,” fashion designer Göksen Hakki Ali told The Dodo about the catwalk-crashing cat.

Naturally, videos of the show quickly went viral. On Twitter, many joked that the cat intentionally upstaged the models at the show.

cat thinks it's their personal runway,…humans get off my catwalk!! — Nanette leblanc (@Pho2oart) October 28, 2018

I hope this cat got signed after this — G (@thegreatone1357) October 27, 2018

I like how mad she gets when models try to get into her space ???? — #JusticeForOchanya (@kikimordi) October 27, 2018

Others said they would have interrupted the show just to pet the stray feline, who has been dubbed Catwalk Cat by the internet.

me walking the runway while fighting the urge to pet the cat pic.twitter.com/BFIxF0tMlx — Fil (@filipeApinheiro) October 27, 2018

If i was one of those models, i would have gotten on the floor to play with it and take it home after ???? — ScreamingChicken (@ScremingChicken) October 30, 2018

