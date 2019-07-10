An ‘odd-eyed’ cat with a genetic condition that makes her eyes different colors is stealing the internet’s heart

caption Niu Nai has different-colored eyes. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

A cat with two different colored eyes has gone viral after Clare Zheng posted videos and pictures of her pet on social media.

The cat’s name is Niu Nai, which means “milk” in Mandarin. She lives in China with Zheng.

Niu Nai is "odd-eyed," which means she has heterochromia, a genetic condition that can cause a difference in coloration of the iris.

A black cat with one blue and one yellow eye is warming hearts all around the world.

Niu Nai, whose name means “milk” in Mandarin, has become an Instagram star in China and beyond.

Her owner Clare Zheng, who lives in China, spoke exclusively to INSIDER about social media’s new favorite feline.

Niu Nai is “odd-eyed,” which means she has heterochromia, a genetic condition responsible for her mismatched eyes.

caption Niu Nai striking a pose for the camera. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

All kittens are born with blue eyes. Heterochromia occurs when a specific gene prevents melanin from reaching one of the eyes during development, causing one of the eyes to change to green, yellow, or brown, according to CatHealth.com.

Thankfully, heterochromia does not affect vision and isn’t considered a medical problem.

One of Niu Nai’s eyes sometimes looks red in photos.

caption Niu Nai with a red eye. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

It is common for an odd-eyed cat’s blue eye to appear red in photographs. This is due to the layer of melanin over the blue eye, which can remove some colors of light, according to CatHealth.com.

Zheng told INSIDER that Niu Nai is aged 3 and a half.

caption Niu Nai with wings. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

A friend gave Niu Nai to Zheng.

Zheng said Niu Nai “loves to eat and sleep all day.”

“She’s not interested in normal cat toys,” Zheng told INSIDER.

Niu Nai’s Instagram is full of pictures of her taking baths and wearing costumes — and users are loving it.

caption Niu Nai in a panda outfit. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

Niu Nai’s Instagram account, @milkyblvck, has 34.5k followers.

caption Niu Nai taking a bath with a rubber duck. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

The Instagram account, which was started in March, has quickly amassed followers thanks to Niu Nai’s stunning eyes.

Zheng says Niu Nai isn’t afraid of strangers and feels great about all the attention she has been receiving.

caption Niu Nai’s beautiful eyes. source 牛奶小奶牛 / Weibo

“This little guy has brought me so much joy since I found about about him, thank you!! ✨,” Instagram user crashandbang1993 commented.

“Such a round beautiful kitty,” Instagram user sleepersvoid commented.