Cate Blanchett wore a pantsuit with puffy blue shoulder pads straight out of the ’80s

Cate Blanchett put her own twist on a popular fashion trend while in New York City this week.

On Monday, the actor attended a screening of her new film “Where’d You Go, Bernadette,” and donned a bold pantsuit for the occasion. Her ensemble was entirely black, and included long pants that extended to the floor.

Her suit also featured striking blue sleeves, which swirled into giant shoulder pads.

For accessories, Blanchett wore sparkling white dangling earrings and pointy black pumps. She also carried a simple black clutch.

To complete her look, the actor chose a smoky-eye look, nude lipstick, and an updo hairstyle with a curled side bang that framed her face.

Read more: Cate Blanchett says ‘looking sexy’ isn’t an invitation for harassment

While pantsuits have long been popular on red carpets, celebrities have recently started to wear unique versions of the trend.

In April, for example, Scarlett Johansson donned a suit with a jacket that only had one sleeve. She wore the asymmetrical design, which was created by Tom Ford, at the “Avengers Endgame” UK premiere in April.