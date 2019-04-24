Caterpillar drops after CFO reportedly says it’s set to lose market share in China

caption Security guards stand in front of heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery in Shanghai, China November 27, 2018. source REUTERS/Aly Song

Caterpillar shares fell early Wednesday after the construction-machinery giant reported first-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates.

Shares dipped after Caterpillar’s CFO said the company would lose a “little bit” of its market share in China, according to a Bloomberg report.

Caterpillar raised its profit-per-share outlook for the rest of this year, to a range between $12.06 and $13.06, above the $11.75 to $12.75 it had previously expected. Overall 2019 performance, however, was left unchanged.

Here’s what Caterpillar reported compared with what analysts polled by Bloomberg were expecting:

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS): $2.94 versus $2.85.

$2.94 versus $2.85. Revenue: $13.47 billion versus $13.4 billion.

