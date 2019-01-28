Caterpillar misses big on earnings and guidance

By
Rebecca Ungarino, Business Insider US
-
Security guards stand in front of heavy machinery of Caterpillar at Bauma China, the International Trade Fair for Construction Machinery in Shanghai, China November 27, 2018.

REUTERS/Aly Song

Caterpillar reported fourth-quarter earnings Monday morning that missed Wall Street expectations, sending shares down nearly 6% ahead of the opening bell.

The industrial giant reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.55 on revenue of $14.34 billion. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected adjusted EPS of $2.99 on revenue of $14.36 billion.

Caterpillar expects full-year profits of $11.75 to $12.75 a share, compared to analysts’ anticipated guidance of $12.72 per share, and said its outlook assumes “modest” sales growth.

“Our outlook assumes a modest sales increase based on the fundamentals of our diverse end markets as well as the macroeconomic and geopolitical environment,” said Jim Umpleby, chairman and CEO, in a statement. “We will continue to focus on operational excellence, including cost discipline, while investing in expanded offerings and services to drive long-term profitable growth.”

Its “modest” outlook could be considered a warning for broader economic health at a time when calls for a slowdown are in full swing. The company’s activity is considered a global proxy for construction activity given its vast usage around the world.

Caterpillar was up 8% this year through Friday, but was down 16% in the past year.

Caterpillar shares.

