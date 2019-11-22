This photographer captures cats enjoying catnip — and the pictures will make you laugh out loud

caption Andrew Marttila’s cat Haroun. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Andrew Marttila is a popular photographer most known for his iconic photos capturing cats in all of their cuteness.

His new series “Cats on Catnip” captures different cats having the best time with their catnip.

Photographer Andrew Marttila has a job that would make any animal lover swoon: he specializes in capturing the cuteness and quirks of our feline friends.

Insider spoke to Marttila about his latest project, “Cats on Catnip,” which offers a humorous, uninhibited look at cats enjoying the green stuff.

Keep reading to see images from the book and learn more about his background in animal photography.

“I have always loved animals. From a very young age I was exposed to nature programs on television and became entranced by the wonder and diversity of the animal kingdom,” Marttila said.

caption Shoyu, a Siamese cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

But there was one small issue. Marttila was allergic to most pets – cats included.

Thanks to allergies, he grew up with some unorthodox pets such as lizards, turtles, hedgehogs, and even a chicken.

caption Bambam, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Although he never outgrew his allergies, he’s built up a tolerance to the cats he and his girlfriend have, including three permanent additions to the family and six fosters.

To manage his symptoms, he takes allergy pills and carries around an inhaler.

Marttila says he became interested in animal photography the first time he took pictures of his cat with a digital camera.

caption Haroun, Marttila’s Bengal cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

“An incredibly unique quality of animals is that they are without pretension and are unapologetically themselves, always. The moment I was able to capture that essence through a lens was the moment I became hooked,” he said.

While pursuing a degree in neuroscience, he began honing his camera skills for fun.

caption Booty, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

At first, it was just a hobby.

After graduating from college, Marttila took a year to see if he could make it as a photographer.

caption Grendel, a Bengal cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

He knew it would be tough.

He quickly amassed a following through social media, and through books like “Shop Cats of New York.”

caption Grendel. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

He trusted his creative process – and it paid off.

Transforming his hobby into a career “was a genuinely strange experience,” he said.

caption Edgar, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

He currently has more than 360,000 followers on Instagram.

Marttila came up with the “Cats on Catnip” concept about two years ago.

caption Folsom, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

He was inspired by a former roommate’s cat who would go wild for the green stuff.

Friends and strangers online got a kick out of the early catnip photos he took.

caption Banjo, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

“Out of all the photos I used to take, the catnip photos always evoked the most responses out of people in person and on the internet,” he said.

So he decided to photograph dozens of cats and their hilarious reactions to catnip.

caption Coco, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

He initially envisioned the project as a photo gallery rather than a book.

In order to capture the essence of his feline subjects, Marttila takes what he calls a “laissez-faire” approach.

caption Sasha, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

“If you’ve spent even a few minutes with a cat, you’ll soon realize they have their own agenda, and getting them to do your bidding is an exercise in futility,” he explained.

Cats’ unpredictability can be frustrating.

caption Piper, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

But patient photographers like Marttila are rewarded with great shots.

Marttila takes time to ensure that the cats are comfortable sharing their space with him.

caption Face, a domestic shorthair cat, and Foxy, a domestic longhair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Then he lets them “exhibit their own natural behaviors.”

If catnip is present, the results are bound to be amusing.

caption Piper, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Talk about a feline frenzy.

“If a cat is unsettled, they’re never going to show you who they really are,” Marttila said.

caption Chelsea, a Sphynx cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Leaving cats to their own devices, he quietly follows them with his camera.

By letting the cats relax, he’s able to capture their personalities.

caption Turbo, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

The images in “Cats on Catnip” encapsulate motley feline moods…

From lethargic…

caption Shrampton, a Scottish fold. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Time for a cat nap.

To frisky.

caption Coco, a domestic shorthair cat. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Someone’s protective of their catnip.

And everything in between.

caption Coco. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

Some eat catnip, others wear it.

With a “revolving door” of foster kittens (upwards of 12), Marttila has no shortage of adorable subjects for his photographs.

caption Yam and Gnocchi, domestic medium hair cats. source Courtesy of Andrew Marttila

“I’m a very lucky dude.”