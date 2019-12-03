The ‘Cats’ director was surprised by peoples’ grossed-out reactions to the movie’s CGI characters

caption The “Cats” director did not think the fiirst trailer was controversial. source Universal Pictures

The “Cats” director said he found the response to the film’s trailer “quite entertaining,” after it freaked people out in July.

“I was just so fascinated because I didn’t think it was controversial at all,” director Tom Hooper told Empire magazine’s Ben Travis.

People commented that the characters were weirdly human-like and wondered whether the cat version of Judy Dench had skinned one of her companions.

The British director told Empire that the visual effects were still in early stages when the trailer was released, and that to some extent the fan response had helped in their development.

“Possibly there were, in the extremity in some of the responses, some clues in how to keep evolving [the production]. When you watch the finished film, you’ll see that some of the designs of the cats have moved on since then.”

“Cats” will be released worldwide on December 20.

caption “Cats” was the number one trending topic worldwide after its first trailer dropped in July. source Universal Pictures

Hooper said following the trailer’s release that “Cats” was the number-one trending topic globally for a few hours.

Some complained the feline characters looked far too human whereas others even wondered whether the cat version of Judi Dench skinned one of her companions.

People even put creepy music from horror movies over the trailer to make it more fitting.

caption Dame Judi Dench plays the role of Old Deuteronomy. source Universal Pictures

Hooper said “Cats” had just finished shooting a few months prior to the trailer’s release, so the film’s visual effects were a work-in-progress, but the response did help with their development.

“Possibly there were, in the extremity of some of the responses, some clues in how to keep evolving [the production],” he said.

Hooper said viewers of the final movie will, “See that some of the designs of the cats have moved on since [the first trailer].”

The new “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie faced similar backlash earlier this year when the first trailer depicted a pseudo-real version of the video game character that freaked some people out.

The movie was due to hit theaters in November 2019, but the criticisms of the original look were so bad that the movie’s director, Jeff Fowler, vowed to change Sonic’s look, which meant delaying the release until 2020.

The new design shows the blue speedster looking much more cartoon-like than the original, with wider eyes and fewer teeth.

caption Sonic the Hedgehog’s original design next to the updated design following fan backlash. source Paramount Pictures

