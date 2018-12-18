People are tweeting photos of cats hiding in Christmas trees, making for some IRL brainteasers. Can you spot them all?

caption Maybe they like the lights. source MW47/ iStock

It’s the holiday season and many families across the world have put up their Christmas trees to celebrate.

But some people are having a bit of a problem – their cats like Christmas a little too much, and are hanging out inside of them.

Some are hiding, some are playing with decorations, and one even knocked the entire tree over.

If you think you love your tree, think again. These cats have practically moved in. People on Twitter have been sharing photos of their cats casually hanging out in the branches, tangled up in tinsel and lights.

Can you spot the cat hiding in this tree?

Alright guys let’s play a game: every morning we find my cat in a different place in our Christmas tree and take a picture. Screenshot when you find him???????? pic.twitter.com/usWoCmyYTS — Alli McDonald (@ALLI_doiswin3) December 9, 2018

We’re not lying to you – it’s definitely in there. A helpful Twitter user even pointed him out for us.

Keep scrolling to see where the cat is.

Last chance …

Here’s where the kitty’s hiding.

Were you able to spot him? He blends in very well with the tree.

And he’s not the only feline friend that enjoys its Christmas tree. Here are a few more.

Speaking of cats going Up, here’s my cat six feet up my Christmas tree. pic.twitter.com/zZixUKmCBV — Scott Kardel (@palomarskies) December 11, 2018

Guinness the Cat enjoying the Christmas Tree! pic.twitter.com/8DwFE578ds — Kimberley Naylor (@kimberleynaylor) December 7, 2018

Ok, so, any advice for keeping my crazy cat out of the Christmas tree? pic.twitter.com/vvCA2mHkGz — Lori Happy Smocking Holidays ???? (@LiveLoveMoxie) December 9, 2018

Unfortunately, a Christmas tree isn’t always the perfect lounging spot. Just take a look at this fallen tree.

Cat just pulled down massive Christmas Tree. Cat got told off. Cat looked at me as if to say ‘well you have put a tree INSIDE THE HOUSE!’ Cat has logic on its side this time……. pic.twitter.com/GEhkVIdgVG — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) December 11, 2018

