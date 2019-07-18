The first trailer for the movie based on the ‘Cats’ musical just dropped, and you’ll want to prepare yourself for something special

Kirsten Acuna
Taylor Swift ... as a cat.

Taylor Swift … as a cat.
Universal Pictures

  • Universal Pictures is releasing a “Cats” movie based on the Broadway musical this winter and the first trailer is here.
  • The adaptation has a star-studded cast of Taylor Swift, Jason Derulo, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, and Judi Dench.
  • The Andrew Lloyd Webber musical follows a group of cats called the Jellicles as they decide which feline should get the honor of going to “Heaviside Layer” aka heaven.
  • “Cats” is in theaters December 20. Watch the trailer below.