The best memes and jokes about the puzzling trailer for the new ‘Cats’ movie

The trailer for “Cats” just dropped.

People made memes about the cats.

The memes were mostly about the look of the cats and the CGI of the movie.

The much-anticipated trailer for “Cats” was released on Thursday and it’s safe to say it had the internet talking. The film, which will be released December 20, is based on the blockbuster musical of the same name and features A-listers like Taylor Swift, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, and Jennifer Hudson.

Though the musical itself is known for being over-the-top and campy, that didn’t stop the general public from being, well, a little confused by the trailer. And of course, the internet did its thing and thus, some hilarious memes and jokes were born.

We rounded up some of the best memes in reaction to the “Cats” trailer.

Some people were confused by the costumes and the CGI

The #CatsMovie is going to look like this pic.twitter.com/HM9glKVkAv — Quinton Reviews ???? (@Q_Review) July 17, 2019

CATS looks great! (i joke but this is literally what CATS looks like god help us all) pic.twitter.com/PiDxwQ0hmz — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) July 18, 2019

The CGI in this CATS trailer… pic.twitter.com/AVTFcYGn6T — Ira thee Third (@ira) July 18, 2019

why do the cats in the new Cats movie look like bad Medieval cat paintings lmao pic.twitter.com/mIHbJbrIhi — rae paoletta (in ????????) (@PAYOLETTER) July 18, 2019

hey why does CATS looks like this pic.twitter.com/J1MGoQaVrp — Sue Ann Thee Ma (@missunitedface) July 18, 2019

Many were not so impressed just generally

me watching the CATS trailer pic.twitter.com/MhEQKuXsJo — David Sims (@davidlsims) July 18, 2019

twitter reacting to the cats trailer pic.twitter.com/7AXVeYP4yU — Nick Usen (@nickusen) July 18, 2019

Others were delighted

IVE WAITED SO LONG TO TWEET THIS LITERALLY MONTHS #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/uWAkBUPw4k — nezzie ???? #WeStandWithTaylor (@imcalledvanessa) July 18, 2019

me post Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/ThIvAyhpvG — Emma Tyler (@EmmaStoneTyler) July 18, 2019

While others simply had requests

If Andy isn’t in this I send it back pic.twitter.com/Lelg6L80Jo — Kyle Wellman (@KyWellman) July 18, 2019

But it’s safe to say no one could get enough

them: patrick are you sneaking out of the room to watch the Cats trailer again?

me: pic.twitter.com/1rrxu9l4KU — Pat "Knife Museum" Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) July 18, 2019

encouraging my friends to watch the Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/mwDTgK4zgV — Pat "Knife Museum" Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) July 18, 2019

“Cats” will come to theaters on December 20, 2019. Get ready.