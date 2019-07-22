CauseBox is a subscription service that sends boxes of responsibly sourced beauty products, accessories, and home decor — here’s what it’s like

source CauseBox Facebook

CauseBox is a subscription box service that gets delivered on a seasonal basis.

Each box has six to eight products that can include jewelry, home decor, accessories, apparel, skin-care/beauty products, wellness products, and artwork.

Each item in the package is sourced from a socially conscious brand, and CauseBox partners with different charities to help them raise funds, expand their base, and tell their stories.

You can sign up for a customizable annual membership at $49.95 per box, or opt for the quarterly subscription at $54.95 per box.

Subscription services like BirchBox and Stitch Fix have gained a lot of attention over the last few years, spurring more and more brands to take the subscription route in order to provide unique experiences for their customers.

CauseBox is one such company capitalizing on the trend of sending clothing, beauty products, and home decor via subscription – but what sets it apart is that all the products inside its boxes are sourced from socially, economically, and environmentally conscious brands. To chose these brands, CauseBox’s editorial team talks to the founders of companies doing social good and asks them about why they give back, who they are directly impacting, and where their products are made. An open line of communication between CauseBox and its partners ensure that the companies are following through with their missions and goals.

CEO Matt Richardson made giving back his ultimate vision for the company – and to complete that vision, CauseBox volunteers with and donates to with different charities to help them with their growth and impact. Past charities have included Speak Your Silence, which helps those affected by sexual abuse and assault to move forward. Others, like Trees for the Future work to end hunger and poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa through agricultural practices.

How does CauseBox work and what does it cost?

The bright, charming packages are created and sent on a seasonal schedule – spring, summer, fall, and winter. Like most subscription services, the boxes come in a convenient package and arrive at your door on a scheduled basis. I received the 2019 spring box, and had a really lovely experience with it – from the moment I got my box to the time I spent actually using the products inside.

CauseBox offers customers two subscription options: the quarterly subscription ($54.95 per box), and the annual subscription ($49.95 per box, a total of $199.8 per year)). After choosing your preferred method, you’ll create an account online and begin your customization process.

Each seasonal box offers six to eight new products – each one from a socially conscious brand, and some even created exclusively for CauseBox customers. If you sign up for the annual subscription service, you can customize your product options based on pattern, color, or product type. The best part about the box is that it includes a little notebook in each package so you can read a story behind every product included.

Your CauseBox will ship within the first couple weeks of the seasonal months and it typically takes two to eight days to arrive. If you chose the custom CauseBox, you’ll be able to tailor your delivery preferences.

What’s inside a CauseBox?

The actual box is cute and colorful, but the reason CauseBox is so special is because of the items housed inside. Each box comes with up to eight products that are all cruelty free, sustainably sourced, and intended to serve, support, and empower disadvantaged communities. They all include some combination of jewelry, skin care/beauty products, accessories, home decor, wellness products, and even artwork.

My box contained items from every one of these categories – my favorite items were the Megan Portfolio Clutch from Glass Ladder Co. (valued at $120), and the Cosmedix Glow Bamboo Brightening Mask (valued at $54). I was also able to choose certain items like the Cleobella Silky Scarf and the Marina de Buchi Luxe Charm Bracelet, along with a few others (a perk of signing up for the annual membership).

Is CauseBox worth the cost?

The $50 pricetag per CauseBox isn’t a hefty cost when you consider the value of the contents inside. Each box has an estimated value of over $200 – according to the website, my Spring 2019 products added up to $341.90.

There are definitely a couple items that I won’t use all too often, so in my opinion, the value of the box isn’t as high as estimated. But, the option to personalize my box made me enjoy the products inside even more.

Bottom line:

The convenience, overall cost, and quality of the products make the CauseBox a good investment, particularly if you’re signing up as a way to treat yourself. I feel better about using the office items, accessories, home products, and skin care simply because they are all eco-friendly and sustainably sourced.