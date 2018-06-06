WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The players from the first Cavs-Warriors Finals showdown 4 years ago

We’re on Round Four of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The two teams have formed one of the best NBA rivalries, and over the course of four Finals duels, they’ve created plenty of historical moments.

But while the main faces remain, a lot of players have changed around them over the course of four seasons. LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Kevin Love, Klay Thompson, to name a few, are all still competing with their same teams. However, many of the role players and even a coach have since changed teams.

Here’s a look at the players from the first Finals matchup between the Cavs and Warriors.

Kyrie Irving broke his knee in Game 1 of the Finals, robbing LeBron James of a second All-Star teammate. He scored 23 points in his lone game in that series.

Irving, of course, played two more seasons with the Cavs before making a shocking trade request last summer. He’s now on the Celtics.

Back in 2015, Harrison Barnes occupied the small forward spot for the Warriors.

Barnes stayed one more year with the Warriors. Barnes signed a $94 million contract with the Mavericks in 2016 and has averaged 19 points per game with Dallas since. His exit made room for Kevin Durant.

When Irving went down, Matthew Dellavedova was forced into the spotlight. He actually played well for a while, getting deemed the Stephen Curry stopper for a few games.

In 2016, Dellavedova signed a $38 million contract with the Milwaukee Bucks that the Cavs opted not to match.

Timofey Mozgov anchored the middle for the Cavaliers and put up big numbers in the series: 14 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game.

Mozgov has hopped around a bit since the Finals. In 2016, he signed a $64 million contract with the Lakers. Last summer he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets.

Andrew Bogut played opposite Mozgov for the Warriors. Bogut’s defense and passing helped unlock much of the Warriors’ success on both ends of the court.

Bogut was traded to the Mavericks in 2016 to make room for Durant. He eventually made his way to the Cavs last season, but played only minute before getting injured. He spent part of the the 2017-18 season with the Lakers before moving back to his native Australia.

Behind Bogut was backup center Festus Ezeli. He logged only 50 minutes in the series.

Ezeli later became a pivotal player for the Warriors in the 2016-17 season. He signed with the Portland Trail Blazers in 2017, but never played a game due to injuries. He hasn’t played since 2017.

Iman Shumpert filled the three-and-D role for the Cavs in the 2015 Finals.

Shumpert stayed with the Cavs until this February when they traded him to the Kings in a deal for George Hill.

Leandro Barbosa was a spark plug off the bench for the Warriors, though he played limited minutes in the Finals.

Barbosa joined the Phoenix Suns in 2017, but did not play in the NBA this season.

The Warriors even got some productive minutes from David Lee, their All-Star big man who saw his role get taken by Draymond Green that season.

Lee hopped around the NBA afterward, playing for the Celtics, Mavericks, and Spurs before retiring this past season.

James Jones, one of LeBron’s favorite teammates, got plenty of burn in the series because of the Cavs injuries.

Jones played two more seasons with the Cavs. He joined the Phoenix Suns front office last summer.

Marreese Speights was a gunner off of the Warriors bench — he took 13 shots in just 16 total minutes during the Finals.

Speights played for the Magic in 2017-18.

NBA veteran Mike Miller, another LeBron favorite from the Miami Heat, got 28 minutes of court-time with the Cavs in the Finals.

Miller played one more season in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets. He was hired by the University of Memphis as an assistant coach this year.

David Blatt was the Cavaliers head coach. It was his first year in the NBA.

Blatt was fired midway through next season and replaced by Tyronn Lue. Blatt now coaches in Turkey.

