11 CBD products that make great stocking stuffers

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Lord Jones

From bitters to bath salts, CBD is being infused and incorporated into just about anything you might consume.

Touted as a wellness supplement and purported cure for almost all that ails us, CBD (cannabidiol) is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants.

For those not in the know, here’s what CBD is, how it’s made, and what all the fuss is about.

CBD may offer an option for dealing with different types of chronic pain, insomnia, and anxiety, but we do not yet have sufficient high-quality evidence in human studies to pinpoint its effectiveness. It is important for you to check your local laws before buying anything containing CBD.

Regardless of whether they’ve been naughty or nice, everyone could stand to hang a little looser around the holidays. Pain, insomnia, anxiety, or just, like, a relaxing night in, cannabidiol may be the penultimate antidote for bad vibes, man.

CBD is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis plants that’s associated with many of the general wellness and medicinal qualities of marijuana, sans the high from THC (a psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis sativa).

Now that Congress has passed a bill to legalize the production of hemp, which is high in CBD and almost vacant of THC, we’re likely to start seeing a whole lot more of it. And, whether or not you buy into all (or any) of it, someone on your list is bound to be looking for the latest and greatest in CBD innovation.

The wondrous, seemingly endless list of things into which we can pack, infuse, or otherwise incorporate CBD extract – now a billion-dollar industry itself – may be daunting, but we’re here to help. Some of our favorites for this season: CBD-infused honey, watermelon shrubs, and a bath soak. But there’s plenty more from the great, wide, often curious world of CBD below.

Still shopping for more gifts? Check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

A restorative CBD bath soak

source Nordstrom

Add a whole new layer of chill to their bath time.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil with CBD

source Uncommon Goods

Because who doesn’t love a buttery EVOO from California? Add in a full-spectrum, single-origin Coloradan CBD infusion, and you’ve got nothing less than a bottle full of very nice dreams.

A peppermint, eucalyptus, rosemary, and CBD roll-on for headaches

source Thrive Market

Forget aspirin and ibuprofen, this is all they need to recover from all of the forthcoming holiday festivities.

Hemp-infused raw honey

source Uncommon Goods

There is no better way to show your love than a jar of raw, organic, medicinally enhanced honey. You’re welcome.

A calming and cooling relief spray

source Thrive Market

CBD, many argue, works best topically. Whatever’s throbbing, aching, or broken (save an open wound and, maybe, a heart), this will have them right as rain.

A CBD oil vaporizer pen

source Grenco Science

It’s endorsed by Snoop Dogg. Really, what else do we have to say?

CBD tinctures for your furry friends

source Bluebird Botanicals

Because our furry friends need to cut loose from time to time, too.

A high-CBD pain relief and wellness body lotion

source Uncommon Goods

A soothing moisturizer that also does a number on aches and pains from arthritic joints, inflammation, and so on.

A sampler set of CBD bitters

source Uncommon Goods

There could be nothing better for the cocktail-loving contingent of your list. Or your uncle who gets a little too wound up around the bar cart at the holiday party. A healthy helping of this ought to set him straight.

Raw honey sticks made with hemp

source Thrive Market

For the honey and CBD devotee on the go.

Watermelon and CBD shrubs

source Uncommon Goods

You can’t go wrong with shrubs, let alone watermelon shrubs. But a CBD watermelon shrub?! Whoa.