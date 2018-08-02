The CBS board reportedly learned months ago of a police investigation into an allegation of sexual assault against CEO Les Moonves

The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday that the CBS board learned months ago of a police investigation into an allegation of sexual assault against the company’s CEO Les Moonves.

The CBS board of directors learned of a sexual assault allegation against the company’s CEO Les Moonves months ago, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, citing “two people familiar with the matter.”

According to The Los Angeles Times, Moonves made the board aware of a Los Angeles Police Department investigation into an alleged sexual assault by Moonves. The board hired outside counsel to look into the matter, which concluded that “no further investigation was warranted,” according to the Times. No charges were filed by police against Moonves.

CBS did not immediately return a request for comment.

Six women accused Moonves of sexual misconduct in an explosive New Yorker report last week by investigative journalist Ronan Farrow, raising questions about the overall culture within CBS. The women alleged that Moonves forcibly touched or kissed them, or negatively influenced their careers when they did not succumb to his advances.

On Monday, the board met to discuss Moonves’ future at the company and how to proceed with an investigation into the allegations. The board decided to select an outside law firm to investigate, but took no action to suspend Moonves during the investigation.

Hollywood has largely remained silent on the Moonves allegations compared to other Me Too era cases. Many female executives and personalities at CBS, including Moonves’ wife Julie Chen, have publicly supported him.

While CBS has admitted that Moonves tried to kiss one of the accusers, actress Illeana Douglas, the company and Moonves have predominantly denied allegations of assault or retaliation.

“I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances, Moonves said in a statement to the New Yorker. “Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely. But I always understood and respected – and abided by the principle – that ‘no’ means ‘no,’ and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone’s career.”