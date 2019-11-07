CBS News reportedly fired a staffer suspected of leaking that explosive video of an ABC anchor saying the network killed her Jeffrey Epstein exposé

caption Amy Robach, an ABC News anchor. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

CBS News fired a staffer who previously worked for ABC News and accessed explosive footage of one of its anchors complaining that the network killed her exposé about Jeffrey Epstein, according to reports published Thursday.

The journalist Yashar Ali tweeted on Thursday morning that two sources familiar with the matter confirmed that the staffer had been fired.

Page Six also cited a source who said CBS News fired the staffer on Wednesday after ABC News executives contacted the network.

On Tuesday, the right-wing organization Project Veritas published a leaked video, which it said was shot in August, featuring the anchor Amy Robach angrily discussing a story she tried to report in 2015 on the allegations against Epstein, as well as connections to the Clintons and Prince Andrew. The video was shot between takes and didn’t air.

Robach said ABC News refused to air her story for three years partly because of concerns that the network would lose access to prominent figures.

She also said she believed Epstein was murdered in prison in August, despite a medical examiner’s official ruling that Epstein died by suicide.

ABC News said in a statement on Tuesday that the network never stopped investigating Epstein and that Robach’s reporting in 2015 didn’t meet high enough standards to air.

Ali reported in his newsletter on Wednesday that ABC News executives learned the identity of the former staffer who accessed the footage of Robach and then informed their counterparts at CBS News.

It’s unclear whether that person, who has not been publicly identified, leaked the footage to Project Veritas or obtained it and perhaps showed it to another person who leaked it.

CBS News did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.