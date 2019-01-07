CBS announces News President David Rhodes is headed for the exit after year of troubles

caption BEVERLY HILLS, CA – AUGUST 03: (L-R) Jeffrey Fager – Chairman, CBS News and Executive Producer, ’60 Minutes’, anchor and Managing Editor, ‘CBS Evening News’ Scott Pelley and CBS News president David Rhodes attend the 2011 CBS Summer Press Tour Day Sessions at The Beverly Hilton hotel on August 3 in Beverly Hills, California. source Joe Kohen/WireImage

CBS News President David Rhodes is stepping aside following a difficult year for the news giant, the network revealed in a statement Sunday night.

Rhodes did not long survive the turmoil that has engulfed CBS and its news division following the investigation into sexual misconduct allegations stemming from as early as 2017 against major figures at the network.

Rhodes, 46, will be succeeded in March by Susan Zirinsky, a senior executive producer who has worked out of Beijing in 1989 and has run the news show “48 Hours” for more than 20 years, the network said.

Rhodes confirmed via Twitter after the story broke Sunday night that he is stepping down in the wake of a year to forget for the network and its news division.

“It’s been eight incredible years since I joined @CBS,” Rhodes tweeted Sunday. “I’m pleased to announce that I’ll soon be handing the reins @CBSNews to Susan Zirinsky, our Senior Executive Producer.”

CBS News ratings fell down a hole last year, following the 2017 disgrace left behind by former anchor Charlie Rose.

In December CBS News settled a lawsuit with three women who accused Rose of “blatant and repeated sexual harassment” and “subsequent unlawful retaliation.”

The network’s flagship news show, “60 Minutes” then lost its longtime executive producer, Jeff Fager who resigned after sending a threatening email to a reporter amid allegations he fostered an atmosphere at “60 Minutes” that tolerated sexual misconduct.

But that wasn’t the worst of it for CBS.

Disgraced CEO Leslie Moonves has already been stripped of his massive golden parachute and CBS staff are currently awaiting the results of a report into the company which is set to entirely revamp the network and its workplace.

Moonves left the company in September after reports detailing sexual harassment and assault allegations from six women against the media executive, an investigation found that Moonves violated company policies and refused to cooperate with the investigation.

According to Forbes Moonves was one of the highest-paid CEOs in the US, worth an estimated $700 million.

Zirinsky will take over in March, the network said.