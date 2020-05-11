‘Why are you saying that to me’: Chinese-American reporter calls Trump out on his anti-China remarks and suggests he’s singling her out

President Donald Trump and a CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang, an Asian American reporter, had a tense exchange during a press conference on Monday.

President Donald Trump and a CBS News White House correspondent had a tense exchange during a White House press conference Monday afternoon at the Rose Garden.

Trump on Monday spoke in front of a large sign that said “AMERICA LEADS THE WORLD IN TESTING” and gave a glowing assessment on the country’s efforts to test its citizens for the coronavirus.

“If people want to get tested, they get tested,” Trump claimed.

The Trump administration regularly says the US leads other countries in the number of coronavirus tests administered. While the number surpasses that of tests in other countries, it severely lags when taken in terms of per capita tests completed. As of late April, Italy administered nearly 21,000 tests per million people, compared to the US’s 11,800.

CBS’s Weijia Jiang, an Asian-American reporter, asked Trump why his administration was touting its coronavirus testing numbers and comparing it to other countries.

“Why does that matter? Why is this a global competition to you if every day Americans are still losing their lives and we’re still seeing more cases every day,” Jiang asked Trump.

President Trump walked out of a press conference abruptly after he got into an argument with CBS’ @weijia and refused to take questions from CNN’s @kaitlancollins pic.twitter.com/MqIh49QkKC — Reuters (@Reuters) May 11, 2020

Trump, who previously had heated exchanges with Jiang during press conferences, suggested Jiang ask the other countries, namely China. The Communist Party of China has been accused of distorting the number of coronavirus-related cases and deaths in the country, and allegedly downplayed concerns during its early stages in late 2019, prior to it becoming a pandemic.

“Well, they’re losing their lives everywhere in the world. And maybe that’s a question you should ask China,” Trump replied. “Don’t ask me. Ask China that question. Ok? When you ask them that question, you may get a very unusual answer.”

Trump attempted to take a question from a different reporter bu Jiang fired back: “Sir, why are you saying that to me, specifically? That I should ask China.”

Jiang was born in China; she was raised in the US after her parents immigrated when she was two years old.

“I’m not saying it specifically to anybody,” Trump said. “I’m saying it to anybody that would ask a nasty question like that.”

“That’s not a nasty question,” Jiang replied. “Why does it matter?”

Trump ignored the comment and appeared to call on CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, who was seated nearby Jiang. Trump disputed the suggestion and tried calling on a different journalist. All of the press members were wearing face masks after the White House issued new guidance on safety measures.

“I did, and you didn’t respond,” Trump said. “And now I’m calling on the young lady in the back, please.”

“I just want to let my colleague finish, but can I ask you a question,” Collins said, appearing to refer to Jiang.

Trump abruptly ended the press conference soon afterward.

Trump previously berated Jiang and her network during a separate press conference in April. During the exchange, Trump expressed frustration at China’s coronavirus response and said: “it should have been told to us early.”

Jiang focused in on the administration’s response to the pandemic, adding that when President Trump issued travel restrictions after “the virus was already here” in the US.

“How many cases were in the United States when I did my ban?” Trump asked. As Jiang attempted to respond, Trump told her to keep her “voice down, please.”