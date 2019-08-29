The school district in Nevada where students planned a strike through TikTok gave teachers a raise

caption Foothill High School in the Clark County School District. source Google Maps

The Nevada school district where students organized a strike over TikTok in support of increasing teacher salaries has given its employees a raise.

The Clark County Education Association announced on Wednesday that it reached a deal with the Clark County School District to avoid a teacher strike.

The deal comes after Foothill High School student Gillian Sullivan, 16, used TikTok – a video-sharing app popular among Generation Z – to criticize the district over what it was paying teachers.

Sullivan’s video spread quickly. In the last week, the video has been liked more than 37,000 times, and her story was covered by Buzzfeed News, Teen Vogue, and The Cut.

“Our district is refusing to give teachers – who spent the past three years earning enough credits out of their own pockets, spending extra hours outside of school to earn credits to get a raise,” Gillian said in the video, where she also called for a student strike in September in solidarity. “And our school district won’t give it to them. Like, literally, they won’t pay the teachers what the teachers earned.”

These kids on tiktok are organizing a general strike in solidarity with their teachers? Holy shit? pic.twitter.com/h1Rny03xwc — Klaudia Amenábar ???????? (@kaludiasays) August 27, 2019

Clark County School District, which at the fifth-largest in the country has 320,000 students, employs 18,000 teachers. According to KSNV, 2,500 teachers who had earned master’s degrees or engaged in professional development courses had been guaranteed raises that they never received.

Teacher strikes are illegal in Nevada, the Associated Press reported. But the situation was so dire in Clark County that teachers were considering doing so before Wednesday’s deal.

On Wednesday, the district agreed to give a 3% raise to every employee in the bargaining unit, a 4% increase in health care cost contributions, and professional development raises for those employees who had completed their professional development requirements, KSNV reported.

Sullivan announced on TikTok that both the student strike and the teacher strike scheduled for September were canceled because of the deal.

Gillian Sullivan, the teen who posted the TikTok about the Clark County, Nevada, student and teacher strikes just shared a new video saying the district agreed to give teachers their raise and the strike is off. pic.twitter.com/WzadvUnW7e — Kalhan Rosenblatt (@KalhanR) August 29, 2019

“Through social media, and people actively speaking out, we got what we wanted, so I’m really happy, and I’m really grateful for everybody who liked, commented, and shared my post because it allowed for a lot more people to be informed about the issue within the school district, including students,” she said. “I just wanted to say thank you to everybody who supported me through all of this, and thank you to our teachers. I’m so happy they’re getting their raise, literally that’s all I wanted.”

Sullivan told Buzzfeed News that she decided to speak out because her mother is an employee in the district and had been denied a raise despite having gone through the district’s Professional Development Education program.

“I can’t even imagine how frustrating it must be to work at a job and be promised a raise contractually and then not be guaranteed that,” she told BuzzFeed News.