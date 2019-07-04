CCTV footage allegedly from the hotel Haziq said he met Azmin has been leaked, fuelling a sex scandal that just won’t go away

In the low-resolution clips, two men – alleged to be Haziq and Hilman Idham, Azmin’s political secretary – can be seen walking along the corridor. YouTube screengrab

A fourth video related to the sex scandal that threw Malaysia’s political scene into turmoil has been posted online.

This time, the video uploaded on YouTube on Tuesday (July 2) shows footage apparently recorded by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) from the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Sandakan, Sabah.

According to Malay Mail, the hotel is said to be where the alleged sex affair between former civil servant Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz and the minister of Economic Affairs, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, had taken place.

Azmin has so far denied the accusations and said he believes the leaks are a ploy to thwart his political career.

The new clip, which is about four minutes long, shows footage recorded from the lift lobby at around 12.23am and 2.21am on May 11, and at a hotel room corridor at around 12.23am and noon on the same day.

Unlike the previous videos which were circulated online, no sex acts or conversations were shown.

In the low-resolution clips, two men – alleged to be Haziq and Hilman Idham, Azmin’s political secretary – can be seen walking along the corridor.

According to Malay Mail, captions in the video which were written in Malay insinuated that Haziq was trying to “stealthily meet” Azmin in his room that night.

It also mocked Hilman and suggested that he was complicit with the affair, Malay Mail said.

A message in the video also said that this was only a “teaser”, and vowed to reveal the face of the room’s guests soon, Malay Mail reported.

A spokesman for the Four Points hotel was quoted by news website Free Malaysia Today as saying that they are aware of the videos which were posted on YouTube.

“The safety and security of our guests remain our number one responsibility. As such, the hotel is currently cooperating with local authorities and is unable to provide further information,” Free Malaysia Today quoted the spokesperson as saying.

Meanwhile, The Star reported on Wednesday that Haziq has been sacked by the People’s Justice Party (PKR), three weeks after he first posted his confession on Facebook and implicated Azmin in the scandal.

“The disciplinary board found that he went against the party’s code of ethics. Among the reasons given is that he openly accused the party leadership of corruption without giving evidence,” PKR disciplinary board chief, Datuk Ahmad Kassim, was quoted by The Star as saying.

