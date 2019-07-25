CCTV footage shows terrifying moment armed robbers broke into a Malaysian home and forced the family with a child into a room

The suspects tied up seven of the victims in a room downstairs while one woman, was taken upstairs. YouTube / Mix All

A home is supposed to be a safe haven, but one video making the rounds on social media shows how a peaceful night in one’s comfort zone can quickly go south.

The three-minute video uploaded on YouTube on Wednesday (July 24) shows eight people – including one young boy – sitting on a sofa and chatting at a dining table when three masked robbers armed with machetes stormed in.

All eight victims in the house at Bandar Saujana Putra, Malaysia were then forced into a room, where two robbers stood guard outside while the remaining robber went upstairs.

Another CCTV recording shared by The Star on YouTube showed three masked men standing outside the house.

According to The Star, the Officer in Charge of Police District (OCPD) of Kuala Langat, Supt Azizan Tukiman, said that a total of six suspects were involved in the robbery which occurred at 9.41pm on Tuesday.

“The suspects came to the house in a car and three of them scaled a brick wall surrounding the house,” he added.

He was also quoted by Bernama as saying: “During the incident, there were eight people in the house, aged 12 to 70, who were resting at the living room and dining area.”

The suspects tied up seven of the victims in a room downstairs while one woman, was taken upstairs. There, she handed the robbers valuables and jewellery worth RM30,000 (US$7286.70), Bernama reported.

None of the victims were hurt and managed to free themselves before asking a neighbour for help after the masked men fled.

He added that the police did not manage to find any fingerprints at the scene as all the suspects were wearing gloves, and urged people with information on the case to contact the nearest police station.

