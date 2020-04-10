CDC Director Robert Redfield estimates the coronavirus outbreak in the US is about to peak: ‘We’re able to see the other side of the curve’

caption Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Robert Redfield. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the peak of the novel coronavirus outbreak is coming soon, and the US will shortly be on the other side of the curve in a Thursday CNN appearance.

“I think we’re coming to the peak, as we sit here today, where we’re able to see the other side of the curve, and we’ll see this outbreak continue to decline over the weeks ahead,” Redfield said.

Redfield credited aggressive social distancing for the decline, saying, “I think we’re seeing the consequences of that when we see that our mortality rate is really a lot lower than what would have been predicted.”

Both Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci stress that because the peak for the rate of the infections will be different from state to state, the nation can’t impose a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a Thursday night appearance on CNN that the peak of the novel coronavirus outbreak is coming soon, and the US will shortly be on the other side of the curve.

As of Friday morning, there are over 466,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, in the United States, with more than 16,000 deaths nationwide, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In a Thursday town hall with CNN’s Anderson Cooper and Sanjay Gupta, Redfield says that while the United States has a long way to go to tamper the outbreak, the rate of infection is set to reach its peak soon thanks to widespread, aggressive mitigation measures like the majority of states imposing strict stay-at-home orders and shutting down non-essential businesses.

“One of the critical things clearly has been the aggressive social distancing we’ve done,” Redfield said. “I think we’re seeing the consequences of that when we see that our mortality rate is really a lot lower than what would have been predicted, and it really shows that mitigation works.”

“Clearly, as we move to re-open, and I think we’re coming to the peak, as we sit here today, where we’re able to see the other side of the curve, and we’ll see this outbreak continue to decline over the weeks ahead, we need to understand the extent of the transmission of the virus.” Redfield added.

Importantly, the virus coming to the peak rate of infections does not mean the outbreak is over. Public health experts and officials alike warn that while data from states shows encouraging signs of the rate of cases and COVID-related hospitalizations, leveling off, the US is far from being in the clear.

Both Redfield and Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the nation’s top infectious disease expert, say that because the peak for the rate of the infections will be different from state to state, the nation can’t impose a top-down, one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to steadily re-opening the economy.

On CNN, Redfield stressed the necessity of contract tracing and “using the data that we have from surveillance to understand the most important places for us to re-open.”

He also said that even as the rate of infections start to slow down, the federal government has to be fully equipped both to prevent another disastrous outbreak that requires shutting down much of the economy, and prepare for the virus possibly resurfacing in the future, as soon as next year.

“We at CDC are working hard to get that done so when we open up our government, we open it up for good. We are able to maintain our aggressive public health response of case identification, isolation, and contract tracing, so that we don’t get back into this wide-scale community transmission,” Redfield said.