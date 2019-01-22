Celebrate the Year of the Pig with HK$120 million mega prize and join the CNY Raceday on 7 February

HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 22 January 2019 – The Chinese New Year Raceday is one of Hong Kong’s most popular horseracing traditions, bringing families and friends together for festive sport and celebration. This year’s event will be held at Sha Tin Racecourse on Thursday, 7 February, the third day of the Chinese New Year, and to mark the Year of the Pig, the Hong Kong Jockey Club’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Winfried Engelbrecht-Bresges, today (18 January) announced spectacular on-course activities.













Also in attendance at the press conference were Executive Director of Racing, Andrew Harding, and Executive Director of Customer and International Business Development, Richard Cheung.





Jockey Vincent Ho, renowned actress Charmaine Sheh, Hong Kong singer Hana Kuk, cross-media artist Simon Ma and feng shui master Lee Shing Chak also attended the press conference today.





$120 million mega prize to celebrate Chinese New Year





A total of $120 million will be on offer to celebrate the Year of the Pig. An estimated dividend of $18 million awaits the holder of a single $10 winning unit for the Triple Trio at the race meeting on the third day of the Chinese New Year (7 February), as the pool will be topped up from the Triple Trio Jackpot Reserve. The Quartet & First 4 Merged Pool for Race 7 and Race 11 will also be topped with $1 million each.





Meanwhile, the estimated First Division Prize Fund for the Mark Six Chinese New Year Snowball Draw, to be held on the fifth day of Chinese New Year (9 February), could reach $100 million. Tickets for the Snowball Draw will start selling on Saturday, 2 February.





Free door gift and instant win card to win a 24K gold foil ornament





All racegoers will receive a fortune pen and an instant win card# upon admission to the racecourse (until the start of Race 6, while stocks last), offering a chance to win a 24K gold foil ornament. There are 800 prizes to be won, with a total value of over HK$290,000.





Celebrities in spectacular opening show





The day will start with a grand opening variety show at 11:00am at Sha Tin Racecourse, led by lion dancing to bring good fortune. Popular actress Charmaine Sheh will make an appearance at the Opening Ceremony at Sha Tin Racecourse and play games with racing fans. Singer Hana Kuk will perform Chinese New Year tunes. Feng shui master Lee Shing Chak will share his lucky tips, while jockeys will wish fans good fortune and prosperity for the Chinese New Year.





Lucky tips, blessings at the windmills and blossom display





Visit the lucky windmills and flowery display at the racecourse Public Forecourt to bring blessings for a flourishing year. Feng shui master Lee Shing Chak will also share his lucky tips to racegoers.





Snap CNY Festive IG Moments to Win Prizes





Upload your festive snap or video taken on the day at Sha Tin Racecourse to Instagram (participants have to set the account as public viewing for participation) with #CNYRaceday for the chance to win an iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB) (Valued at HK$7,499).





Chinese New Year Cup race





The highlight on the race track will be the Chinese New Year Cup. There will be 11 races on the day, with the first starting at 12:30pm. Sha Tin Racecourse will open at 10:30am for admission.





Unique range of CNY-themed merchandise, festive menu





A new range of CNY-themed merchandise, including a “Five Fortune” Series designed with five lucky Chinese characters, Silk Scarf designed by Simon Ma and “Fabulous Success” Red Packets are available at Gift at Races at Sha Tin and Happy Valley Racecourses and the online shop. A special menu of Chinese New Year dishes will be offered at Mezza One in the Public Enclosure. More information on new merchandise and the festive menu will be announced soon.





Free admission for tourists





Visitors to Hong Kong will be able to enter the Public Enclosure free of charge upon showing a valid travel document.

Free shuttle bus service from Wong Tai Sin Temple to Sha Tin Racecourse





Date: Thursday, 7 February

Time: 10:15am — 2:45pm

Pick-up point: Ching Tak Street, Wong Tai Sin (MTR Station Exit D2)

Event: Chinese New Year Raceday Date: Thursday, 7 February Venue: Sha Tin Racecourse Time: 10:30 am — Gates open for public admission 11:00 am — Opening Variety Show 12:30-5:50 pm — Races 1 — 11 Highlights: Free gift of fortune pen for all racegoers on admission

Instant win card# offering the chance to win a 24K gold foil ornament

Opening variety show with renowned actress Charmaine Sheh and singer Hana Kuk

Snap CNY festive Instagram moments to have a chance to win an iPad Pro

Stylish CNY-themed merchandise and festive dishes on offer

Triple Trio dividend of HK$18 million

Fortune “Windmills and Blossom Lane”

Lucky tips by famous feng shui master Lee Shing Chak Admission Fee: HK$10 (Public Enclosure) Free admission to the Public Enclosure for tourists showing a valid travel document Enquiries: Customer Hotline 1817 or visit www.hkjc.com Remarks: Racegoers must be aged 18 or above





