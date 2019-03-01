Celebrating 45 Years Of Scenic Views With Singapore Cable Car: One Faber Group Rolls Out A Series Of Activities From March 2019

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 March 2019 – One Faber Group marks the 45th anniversary of the Singapore Cable Car with the debut of ‘Miraculous’, an original multi-sensorial video-mapping show on the Angsana tree at hilltop restaurant Arbora at Faber Peak Singapore. There will also be a line‑up of exciting activities, events, F&B ­promotions at Singapore’s only hilltop destination from 30 March 2019.









The Singapore Cable Car connects Mount Faber to Sentosa Island and offers guests seamless access to a collection of unique leisure activities from the hilltop to the island. An iconic attraction that has played a significant role in the Singaporean tourism landscape for 45 years, the Singapore Cable Car has captured the hearts and minds of tourists with its breath‑taking scenic views of Sentosa Island, Mount Faber and the Harbourfront. Since starting operations in 1974, close to 57 million riders have taken the Singapore Cable Car. Today, guests sit in the comfort of the spacious 4th generation cable car cabins encased with floor‑to-ceiling glass panels, that offer even greater viewing pleasure of the ever-changing views of Southern Singapore.

For over four decades, the Singapore Cable Car has scored many notable achievements, such as being featured in an episode of popular American television series Hawaii Five-O (1979); having played host to the contestants of the Miss World Pageant (1989), Asia’s first to offer sky dining in a cable car cabin (1998); and the world’s first Angry Bird themed cable car (2012).

“With the Singapore Cable Car as our focus for the 45th anniversary campaign, guests can look forward to fun and exciting activities that revolve around this attraction to create lasting memories for tourists. Our calendar is packed year-long with new experiences designed to delight guests to (re)visit and (re)discover Mount Faber. Through this, One Faber Group reinforces our commitment to continually renew and refresh our diverse range of products, so that guests will always find new opportunities to (re)create new moments with us,” said Mr Buhdy Bok, Managing Director, Mount Faber Leisure Group.





CALENDAR OF ACTIVITIES AND EVENTS

DATE ACTIVITY / EVENT TYPE VENUE/PLATFORM 30 Mar 2019 till Mar 2020 Miraculous Daily Video-mapping Night Show with original content. Seats are reserved for cable car patrons and diners Arbora Level 2, Faber Peak Singapore 30 Mar 2019 till Mar 2020 Singapore Cable Car: 45 years of Transformation Static Display / Photo point. Cable Car Deck Level 2, Faber Peak Singapore 30 Mar 2019 till 30 Jun 2019 Explorer Passport Self-guided exploration activity at 5 selected cable car stations. Redeem Explorer Passport with every purchase of Cable Car Sky Pass at any ticketing counters. Various: 5 checkpoints 8 Jun 2019 Satay Night Live @ Mount Faber Alfresco F&B stalls and seating. Free admission. Food is priced. Faber Deck (Carpark B) 10 Aug 2019 Mao Shan Wang Durian Feast @ Mount Faber Alfresco durian stalls and seating. Free admission. Food is priced. Faber Deck (Carpark B) From 30 Mar 2019 Light up of façade at Faber Peak Light installation. Best view from cable car cabin on Mount Faber Line. Faber Peak Singapore From 29 Mar 2019 Cable Car Cabins Through the Decades: A Facebook AR Experience A series of 5 augmented reality (AR) filters on Facebook that showcases the Singapore Cable Car across the past 4 decades. Facebook





About Miraculous













Performed nightly from 30 Mar 2019, Miraculous presents a video-mapping show through a kaleidoscope of light projected onto the towering Angsana tree located at Arbora restaurant. Guests are taken on a hypnotic journey as they follow the mesmerising quest of Mira and Mirak, a pair of squirrels and their forest friends.

ABOUT ONE FABER GROUP

One Faber Group is one of Singapore’s leading operators of a suite of leisure and lifestyle services, including attractions, guided tours, event venues, souvenir and lifestyle outlets as well as F&B operations. The company’s portfolio of products and services include the Singapore Cable Car, Wings of Time, Sentosa Merlion, Faber Peak Singapore, Arbora, Dusk Restaurant & Bar, Good Old Days, Show Bites and FUN Shop, Cable Car Gift Shop and Faber Licence.

Spanning across the hilltop at Mount Faber and Sentosa Island, One Faber Group’s products are linked by the Singapore Cable Car Sky Network of six stations on two main lines — the Mount Faber Line that connects mainland Singapore to the resort island of Sentosa, and the Sentosa Line that connects to the island’s western end at the Siloso Point.

The Group offers a memorable experience for its guests, offering a delightful escape that spans from green hilltop to blue sea and sandy beach, with sunshine and happiness radiating through the warm service of its friendly staff. Its legal name remains as Mount Faber Leisure Group Pte Ltd, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sentosa Development Corporation and operates as an autonomous commercial arm. Visit www.onefabergroup.com for more information.