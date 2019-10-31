18 celebrities who nailed it as other celebrities for Halloween

caption Nina Dobrev, Harry Styles, and Kylie Jenner have copied Billie Eilish, Elton John, and Christina Aguilera, respectively, for their Halloween costumes. source Michael Kovac/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Celebrities often make for great inspiration when coming up with an epic Halloween costume.

Even famous people have adapted their peers’ signature styles to celebrate the spooky holiday.

Nina Dobrev, Harry Styles, and Kylie Jenner, have all copied musicians like Billie Eilish, Elton John, and Christina Aguilera, respectively.

Insider rounded up 18 photos of celebrities dressed as other celebrities for Halloween.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jessica Biel went as her husband Justin Timberlake for Halloween 2019.

caption Jessica Biel as Justin Timberlake with Timberlake as a microphone. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

The actress copied her husband’s ’90s aesthetic while he went as a giant microphone.

Evan Peters and Halsey made their red carpet debut as a couple while dressed as Sonny and Cher.

caption Evan Peters and Halsey as Sonny and Cher. source Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

They wore matching polka dot looks, and the “American Horror Story” star added a mustache to complete his Sonny costume.

Kim Kardashian West and pal Jonathan Cheban also took inspiration from Cher and Sonny, respectively.

caption Kardashian West as Cher and Jonathan Cheban as Sonny. source Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

She emulated the singer by wearing a yellow crop top and matching pants to the Casamigos Halloween Party in 2017.

Ciara and Russell Wilson emulated Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s looks from the “Apes—” music video.

caption Ciara and Russell Wilson as Beyoncé and Jay-Z. source Instagram/Ciara

They also swapped out the Mona Lisa with a photo of Michelle and Barack Obama.

Nina Dobrev nailed her Billie Eilish costume.

caption Nina Dobrev as Billie Eilish. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Casamigos

The “Vampire Diaries” star wore an orange Louis Vuitton sweatshirt with matching pants. She also colored her dark roots bright green and painted black tears down her face to emulate Eilish’s look from the “When the Party’s Over” music video.

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Mathers had a spot-on Ariana Grande costume for Halloween 2019.

caption Hailie Jade Mathers as Ariana Grande. source Hailie Jade Mathers/Instagram/Gotham/GC Images

The Instagram influencer’s look consisted of an oversized flannel, thigh-high boots, a choker, and a lollipop.

Kourtney Kardashian also used Grande as inspiration for her costume in 2018.

caption Kourtney Kardashian as Ariana Grande. source Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star wore her hair up in Grande’s signature high ponytail.

She also wore a pink babydoll dress, much like the one the pop star wore during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” in May 2018.

Stormi Webster went as her mom, Kylie Jenner.

caption Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner. source Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jenner dressed the daughter she shares with Travis Scott in a mini version of the purple look she wore to the 2019 Met Gala – lilac wig and all.

Before Stormi went as Kylie, Kardashian West copied her own Met Gala look for her Halloween costume.

caption Kardashian West as herself. source Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In 2015, Kardashian West rewore her 2013 Met Gala dress.

Lisa Rinna took on Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace gown.

caption Lisa Rinna as Jennifer Lopez. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Casamigos

JLo approved of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star’s take.

“It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” the “Hustlers” star told “Access Hollywood” of Rinna’s outfit.

Kevin Hart copied Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for his Halloween costume this year.

caption Kevin Hart as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. source Kevin Hart/Instagram

He wore a black turtleneck, a gold chain, jeans, and a fanny pack.

Harry Styles won Halloween 2018 with his sparkly take on Elton John.

caption Harry Styles as Elton John. source Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The former One Direction member wore a glittery Dodgers uniform and oversized, bedazzled sunglasses for his rendition of Rocketman.

Kylie Jenner looked just like Christina Aguilera in 2016.

caption Kylie Jenner as Christina Aguilera. source Kylie Jenner/Instagram

The cosmetics mogul copied the singer’s iconic look from the 2002 music video for “Dirrty.”

Karlie Kloss looked striking as Marilyn Monroe in 2017.

caption Karlie Kloss as Marilyn Monroe. source Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

The model wore a shawl and white dress similar to Monroe’s iconic look.

Nina Dobrev went as US Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte in 2016.

caption Nina Dobrev and a friend as US Olympic swimmers, Ryan Lochte and Jimmy Feigen. source Nina Dobrev/Instagram

The “Vampire Diaries” star appeared to be making fun of Lochte’s scandal in Rio de Janeiro that was going on at the time.

Paris Hilton took on Miley Cyrus in 2013.

caption Paris Hilton as Miley Cyrus. source Paris Hilton/Instagram

Hilton wore a mouse leotard and accessorized with a foam finger for her Cyrus-inspired costume.

Meanwhile, Paris was the inspiration behind sister Nicky Hilton’s 2018 costume.

caption Nicky Hilton as her sister, Paris. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

She copied her sibling’s iconic dress that she wore to her 21st birthday party in 2002.

Rita Ora’s Post Malone costume in 2018 was uncanny.

caption Rita Ora as Post Malone. source Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

She pulled off the look by adding facial hair and Malone’s face tattoos.