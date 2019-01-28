7 celebrities who reportedly could have been the Bachelor or Bachelorette

caption Some surprising celebrities have said they have been asked to be the lead of the show. source Mike Coppola /Getty Images Jim Spellman/WireImage

“The Bachelor” and “The Bachelorette” seem to have fairly predictable patterns when it comes to casting the lead, at least, now that the shows have been on the air for so long.

But the popular, long-running franchises have also considered people well outside Bachelor Nation for the main gig.

You may not have realized, but there are actually a number of celebrities who were reportedly considered for the lead role of Bachelor or Bachelorette at one time or another.

If you watch “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette” you likely know who many of the leads have been over the years and you probably recognize many of them from previous seasons of the shows.

But, turns out, there are even a few celebrities who have reportedly been considered for the roles of Bachelor and Bachelorette. See which celebrities who claim they could’ve been the Bachelor or Bachelorette themselves.

Ivanka Trump said she wanted to focus on real estate.

caption Ivanka Trump. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

That’s right, current First Daughter and advisor to the president Ivanka Trump reportedly could have been the Bachelorette. In 2007, Trump told People that she had been offered “tons of shows [including] “The Bachelorette.”

Of course, she’s married now, but even back then she put any idea that she might be the Bachelorette to rest, saying, “I’m flattered, but that in no way furthers my objective of being a great real estate developer.”

Jonathan Scott said he has been asked multiple times.

caption Jonathan Scott. source JC Olivera/WireImage

“Property Brothers'” Jonathan Scott is no stranger to reality television, but that doesn’t mean he has any interest in finding love on TV. In an interview with Us Weekly, the “Builder Brothers” author said that he’s turned down the lead three times: once from “The Bachelor Canada” and twice from the “The Bachelor.”

“That is so not my jam,” Scott told the magazine. “That’s my nightmare. Like, I can’t even imagine. 30 – what is it, 30 women or whatever? I wouldn’t even know how to wield three people. I would be terrified, so no.”

Charlie Ebersol said he wasn’t at all interested.

caption Charlie Ebersol. source Barry King/Getty Images

Producer – and Britney Spears’ ex – told Us Weekly that he too was offered the role of the Bachelor, but that it was a non-starter. “They asked me to do ‘The Bachelor’ a bunch of years ago and it was the most awkward phone call I have ever been a part of in my entire life,” Ebersol said. “There’s no way in hell I’m ever doing it.”

Ryan Lochte was reportedly in the running but they chose Sean Lowe.

Olympic champion Ryan Lochte was reportedly considered to be the lead on “The Bachelor” after the 2012 London Olympics, E! News reported. Ultimately, however, producers reportedly decided to choose between Sean Lowe (who went on to be the Bachelor that season) and Arie Luyendyk Jr. (who was the Bachelor before current lead, Colton Underwood).

Kim Zolciak said she was asked to be the Bachelorette.

caption Kim Zolciak. source Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak is now married, but while appearing on the podcast Juicy Scoop, Zolciak revealed that she’d been asked to be the lead on “The Bachelorette,” as Entertainment Tonight reported.

“I was asked to do ‘The Bachelorette,’ you know that? Like, probably many years ago,” Zolciak said. “Like, I was in talks with them, oh God, probably 14 years ago.”

Bobby Bones wasn’t given a formal offer but said producers asked if he was interested.

caption Bobby Bones. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

According to the iHeart Radio website for the Bobby Bones Show, Bones himself said he was asked to be the Bachelor. “I was approached a few months ago, asked if I would entertain the option of being the Bachelor and I said no because it definitely wasn’t an offer. It was, hey, is this something you’d want to do,” Bones said on the show.

He said he didn’t want to agree to the terms required for being on “The Bachelor,” so he ultimately said he wasn’t interested.

Chris Harrison was a fan of the idea of Kaley Cuoco for Bachelorette.

caption Kaley Cuoco. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Whether the “The Big Bang Theory” actress was ever seriously considered for the part isn’t entirely clear, but it seems as though host Chris Harrison said he would’ve been on board if she got the gig. “Kaley would be great,” Harrison told Us Weekly back in 2016. “I would love that. She’s an old friend of mine from the ABC days, and I think she likes to drink wine as much as I do.”

But he also added that choosing a celebrity for the show would be difficult, which might be one of the reasons that it’s been a while since anyone famous has been the lead.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.