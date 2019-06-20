Celebrities are backing Bella Thorne after the controversy around her nude photo leak

caption Bella Thorne decided to take her power back from a hacker by leaking her nude photos herself. source Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Many friends of Bella Thorne messaged her kind words of support after she shared a tearful Instagram story about criticism she received from Whoopi Goldberg.

After Thorne leaked her own nude photos to take her power back from a hacker, Goldberg said celebrities shouldn’t take intimate photos at all, which Thorne likened to victim blaming.

“Shame on you, Whoopi, shame on you,” Thorne said. “And shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that.”

Thorne shared screenshots of conversations she had with Lucy Hale, Madison Beer, Lily-Rose Depp, Logan Paul, Zendaya, and many others who congratulated her on her strength in handling the hack and the comments.

Actress Lucy Hale told Thorne “I’m so proud of you for speaking up,” and “This breaks my heart. But you’re making a difference for other girls and women!”

Bella Thorne has shared messages of support she received from many celebrity friends after she posted a tearful Instagram story about comments made by Whoopi Goldberg.

Thorne shared screenshots of conversations with Lucy Hale, Lily-Rose Depp, Logan Paul, Zendaya, and many others who congratulated her on her strength in handling her choice to leak her nude photos herself when they were obtained by a hacker.

Her friends also said they supported her after Goldberg suggested that “if you’re famous … you don’t take nude pictures of yourself.”

On Instagram, Thorne likened Goldberg’s opinion to victim blaming, and said there was nothing wrong with taking intimate photos, and that it’s the culture of shaming women for their sexuality that needs to change.

“Shame on you, Whoopi, shame on you,” she said. “And shame on you for putting that public opinion just out there like that for every young girl to think that they’re disgusting for even taking a photo like that.”

In response, Hale told Thorne “I’m so proud of you for speaking up,” and “This breaks my heart. But you’re making a difference for other girls and women!”

“You’re absolutely right,” said Depp. “And anyone who’s saying otherwise is just wrong, living in another century, and clearly completely unconcerned by what repercussions words like that might have as it relates to young people and how they view their sexuality and bodies.”

Musician Madison Beer started her message by saying thank you to Thorne.

“Why aren’t we talking about the men who betrayed our trust and humiliated us?” she asked. “Why aren’t we saying shame on them for doing something so nasty and mean.”

Paul replied, saying he felt empathetic towards Thorne when he saw her original Twitter post of the nude photos.

“You’re a real bad b—-,” he said. “Like, you’re a f—— badass.”

Zendaya also wanted to remind her friend that she is “strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out.”

Thorne shared the screenshots, saying: “When ur friends come out of the woodworks to support u is all u need to be brave.”

In a second post, she said she’d spoken with Zendaya about “this generation, the one before us as well, and how as women we shouldn’t feel bad about ourselves our bodies.”

“Slut shaming is one of the biggest topics of this generation but yet we still keep going some how,” she wrote. “It’s really really sad.”