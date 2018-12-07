22 of the most baffling outfits celebrities wore in 2018

caption Bella Hadid kicked off the year with an interesting sheer outfit. source Splash News

Celebrities took some major fashion risks in 2018.

Stars like Bella Hadid and Rita Ora confused some fans with their unconventional street style.

Kendall Jenner donned several geometric ensembles on the red carpet this year.

Over the summer, Kim Kardashian West and Blake Lively both braved the sweltering heat in velvet outfits.

In 2018, Hollywood embraced some particularly daring fashion trends.

Celebrities didn’t just ditch their pants this year; they also wore underwear as outerwear during the day and rocked one “naked” look after another.

These fashion risks often paid off, but sometimes even the most stylish stars made some pretty baffling choices.

Below, see 22 of the most eyebrow-raising looks celebrities wore in 2018.

During Paris Fashion Week in January, Bella Hadid was photographed in a sheer black top, tights, and dad sneakers.

caption Hadid steps out in Paris, France, on January 17. source Splash News

She wore the eyebrow-raising mesh pieces under an oversized, belted gray blazer by Heron Preston.

That same week, she stepped out in what looked like a glossy black trench coat and tiny sunglasses.

caption Hadid attends a Paris Fashion Week event on January 22. source Splash News

The floor-length jacket was actually designed as an evening gown by Ralph Lauren. It retailed for $10,000 before selling out.

On January 22, Rita Ora was also spotted in Paris wearing the tiny sunglasses trend.

caption Ora wears a colorful ensemble in Paris on January 22. source Splash News

The singer accessorized an orange and purple cape jacket with thigh-high black boots covered in a floral orange and purple print.

Three days later, she showed up to a Grammys event in an unconventional denim look.

caption Ora attends Delta Air Lines’ 2018 Grammys celebration on January 25. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

A piece from Études’ Spring 2018 collection, Ora’s denim jacket featured a layer made of the bottom half of another jean jacket, folded at the top and cinched together at the waist.

The singer also tucked her jeans into the ankle straps of her white Aquazzura heels.

Ora kept warm in an oversized faux-fur bucket hat by Emma Brewin in late January.

caption Ora steps out in New York City on January 30. source Splash News

She completed the look with a shiny, camel-colored trench coat and black pants with red, white, brown, and purple stripes on the side.

On March 4, Emma Stone attended the Oscars in a multicolored silk Louis Vuitton suit.

caption Stone attends the 2018 Oscars on March 4. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cinched at the waist with a hot pink bow, Stone’s wine-colored blazer and navy pants were an unexpected combination.

Salma Hayek walked the Oscars red carpet in a sequined lavender dress with a ruffled multi-tier skirt.

caption Hayek attends the 2018 Oscars on March 4. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The already sparkly gown, custom-made by Gucci, was heavily embellished with strands of crystals that hung across the dress’ neckline and cascaded down from both shoulders.

St. Vincent’s Oscars outfit consisted of a leotard attached to one voluminous, oversized sleeve.

caption St. Vincent attends the 2018 Oscars on March 4. source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

The singer accessorized the memorable ensemble with sheer black tights, black pointy-toe heels, and a pop of bright red lipstick.

Ciara showed up to the Vanity Fair Oscar party in a voluminous ensemble.

caption Ciara attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. source Dia Duapasupil/Getty Images

The Alexandre Vauthier design layered a dramatic emerald green wrap gown over a black patent-leather minidress.

At the Met Gala in May, Kendall Jenner’s gauzy ensemble left some people confused.

caption Jenner attends the 2018 Met Gala on May 7. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Designed by Off-White founder Virgil Abloh, Jenner’s corseted top and wide-leg pants were simple choices for this year’s gala – especially on a night when many showed up dripping in diamonds, sequins, and elaborate headpieces.

Online, some thought the model’s outfit snubbed the event’s “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

In late May, Bella Hadid attended the launch party for Dior Backstage in an eclectic all-black ensemble.

The model donned a black vest with no shirt underneath, a floor-length tulle skirt, oversized sunglasses, and a black beret with a delicate mesh veil that covered half her face.

Hadid accessorized with a $1,495 clutch by Judith Leiber Couture.

At the world premiere of “Ocean’s 8” on June 5, Anne Hathaway wore a gown covered in no fewer than eight different patterns and textures.

caption Hathaway attends the “Ocean’s 8” world premiere on June 5. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Hathaway accessorized the busy Jean Paul Gaultier design with gold statement earrings and a simple black clutch.

On June 15, Kim Kardashian West donned four different shades of gray in one outfit.

caption Kardashian West steps out in New York City on June 15. source Splash News

The monochromatic ensemble consisted of an oversized jacket, crew-neck top, and high-waisted baggy cargo pants, which the reality TV star tucked into a pair of pointy-toe ankle boots.

One month later, Kardashian West was spotted wearing a surprisingly thick fabric on a hot summer day.

caption Kardashian West steps out in Los Angeles, California, on July 30. source Splash News

The KKW Beauty founder appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wearing a one-shoulder, navy blue crop top with a long strip of fabric that hung down past her knees.

Kardashian West paired the top with a pair of high-waisted velvet leggings – a daring choice given the day’s 85-degree heat.

On July 31, Jennifer Lopez wore a unique pair of boots that looked like a tiny pair of jeans.

caption Lopez steps out in New York City on July 31. source Splash News

A piece from Versace’s “Resort 2019” collection, the slouchy boots featured mini black leather belts around the cuff of each shoe.

Channeling the “no pants” trend, Lopez completed the memorable look with an oversized white button-down shirt and a black leather handbag.

In mid-August, Blake Lively threw on two velvet blazers in nearly 90-degree weather.

caption Lively steps out in New York City on August 17. source Splash News

The actress opted to wear no shirt under the blazers, which she paired with blue velvet slacks.

One of the biggest fans of 2018’s suits trend, Likely would go on to wear five different pantsuits in one day in September.

Kanye West confused the internet when he wore slippers that looked far too small for him to a wedding on August 19.

caption Kim Kardashian and Kanye West step out in Miami, Florida, on August 19. source Splash News

The rapper showed up to 2 Chainz and Kesha Ward’s wedding wearing a pale green suit, light-gray socks, and a pair of beige slides with Velcro straps.

Online, fans thought the Yeezy slippers looked a size too small for Kanye’s feet.

Many zoomed in on the rapper’s shoes, pointing out that his heels were hanging precariously over the back of his slippers.

On August 20, Tiffany Haddish attended MTV’s Video Music Awards in a sheer long-sleeve dress covered in swirling black and white lines.

caption Haddish attends MTV’s Video Music Awards on August 20. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The actress accessorized the Naeem Khan number with a matching headpiece.

Amber Rose made a splash at the VMAs in a bright red latex outfit.

caption Rose attends MTV’s Video Music Awards on August 20. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The model turned heads in the costume-like ensemble, which consisted of a mask with cat ears, a bodysuit with conical bra cups, thigh-high boots, fishnet tights, fingerless gloves, and a flogging whip.

Kendall Jenner embraced the “no pants” trend at Russell James’ book launch and exhibit on September 6.

caption Jenner steps out in New York City during New York Fashion Week on September 6. source Splash News

A fan of bold shoe designs, the model wore green knee-high stilettos, topped with what looked like the sleeves of a puffy black winter coat.

Jenner paired the boots with an oversized black blazer, cinched at the waist with a wide pink belt, and black biker shorts.

The entire ensemble was first seen on the runway at Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2018 Couture show in July earlier this year.

The following day, Jenner showed up to the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party wearing a geometric ensemble.

caption Jenner attends the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party on September 7. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Jenner’s Vera Wang top featured a structured peplum design and extra-long sleeves. Her pants, also by Vera Wang, billowed out from her knees in exaggerated flares.

On October 9, Gigi Hadid combined several trends into one eyebrow-raising outfit.

caption Hadid steps out in New York City on October 9. source Splash News

The model paired a sheer black T-shirt with a black bralette and high-waisted, color-block pants by Freya Dalsjø.

The ensemble ended up creating an optical illusion effect thanks to its contrasting light and dark colors and sheer and opaque fabrics.

