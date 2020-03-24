15 celebrities you didn’t know were from the Midwest

Betty White, Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Anderson, and Bill Murray were all born in Illinois.

Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, and Lily Tomlin were born in Michigan.

Halle Berry, Katie Holmes, and John Legend were born in Ohio.

Some celebrities are born into famous families. Others come from more humble beginnings in small towns and on farms.

These stars started out in the Midwest before skyrocketing into Hollywood stardom.

Here are 15 celebrities you may not have known are from middle America, according to IMDb.

Betty White was born in Oak Park, Illinois.

caption Betty White knows how to make you feel good through a television screen. source Toby Canham/Getty Images

Famous for roles on “Golden Girls” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” Betty White is one of Hollywood’s oldest stars at 98 years old.

Judy Garland was born Frances Ethel Gumm in Grand Rapids, Minnesota.

caption Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz.” source MGM/The Kobal Collection

Garland became a household name when she starred in “The Wizard of Oz” in 1939. She went on to star in classic movies such as “Meet Me in St. Louis” and “A Star Is Born.” Renée Zellweger won an Oscar in 2020 for best actress for her portrayal of Garland’s tumultuous life in “Judy.”

John Legend was born in Springfield, Ohio.

caption John Legend. source Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Legend is the first black man and youngest person ever to achieve the prestigious EGOT: Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Melissa McCarthy grew up on a farm in Plainfield, Illinois.

caption Melissa McCarthy at the Golden Globe Awards. source Jason Merritt/Getty Images

After her breakthrough role of Sookie in “Gilmore Girls,” McCarthy starred in “Bridesmaids,” “Ghostbusters,” and “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Gabrielle Union was born in Omaha, Nebraska.

caption Gabrielle Union. source Tibrina Hobson/Stringer/Getty Images

Union is known for roles in “Bring It On,” “10 Things I Hate About You,” and the television series “Being Mary Jane.”

Dax Shepard was born in Milford, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit.

caption Dax Shepard. source Jason Kempin/Getty

He’s best known for roles in “Hit and Run” and “Employee of the Month,” hosting the podcast “Armchair Expert,” and his marriage to actress Kristen Bell.

Kristen Bell is also from the Midwest, having been born and raised in Huntington Woods, Michigan.

caption Kristen Bell. source Christopher Polk/Getty Images

A singer and actress, Bell voiced Princess Anna in “Frozen” and narrated “Gossip Girl.” She also starred in “The Good Place” and “Veronica Mars.”

Chris Pratt was born in Virginia, Minnesota.

After playing the lovable Andy Dwyer on “Parks and Recreation,” Pratt starred in “Jurassic World” reboots and entered the Marvel universe as Star-Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and subsequent “Avengers” movies.

Halle Berry was born in Cleveland, Ohio.

caption Halle Berry at the 44th NAACP Image Awards in 2013. source Mark Davis/Getty Images Entertainment

Berry was the first woman of color to win an Oscar for best actress for “Monster’s Ball.” She also starred in “Catwoman” and “X-Men.”

Lily Tomlin was born in Detroit, Michigan.

caption Lily Tomlin. source Mark Davis/Getty Images

Tomlin’s acting career has spanned six decades with roles in “Nashville,” “9 to 5,” and “I Heart Huckabees.”

Ashton Kutcher was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Kutcher is known for roles on “That ’70s Show,” “Dude, Where’s My Car?” and “Two and a Half Men,” as well as the host of the prank show “Punk’d.” He was named one of Time magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in 2010.

Katie Holmes was born in Toledo, Ohio.

caption Katie Holmes. source Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Holmes played Rachel Dawes in “Batman Begins” and starred as Joey Potter on “Dawson’s Creek,” among other roles.

Janet Jackson was born in Gary, Indiana.

Jackson’s most famous hit songs include “Miss You Much,” “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” and “All For You.”

Gillian Anderson was born in Chicago, Illinois.

caption Gillian Anderson at the Olivier Awards. source Mike Marsland/WireImage

Anderson, who spent part of her childhood in London before moving to Grand Rapids, Michigan, rose to fame as Dana Scully in “The X-Files.” She currently plays sex therapist Jean Milburn on “Sex Education” and Margaret Thatcher in season four of “The Crown.”

Bill Murray was born in Wilmette, Illinois.

caption Bill Murray in “Lost in Translation.” source Tohokushinsha Film/Focus Features

Murray has appeared in classic films such as “Lost in Translation,” “Rushmore,” and “Moonrise Kingdom.” His siblings Brian, Joel, and John are also actors.