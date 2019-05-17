All the celebrities who are boycotting states that have signed anti-abortion bills

caption Bradley Whitford and Alyssa Milano are advocating for boycotts. source Andrew Toth and Owen Hoffmann/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

A number of states, including Georgia and Alabama, have signed restrictive abortion bans in 2019.

Celebrities have joined other abortion-rights activists in mounting boycotts of states signing the new bills into law. They include Alyssa Milano, Ron Howard, Bradley Whitford, and Rosie O’Donnell.

Some celebrities have joined other abortion-rights activists in calling for the boycott of a number of states that have signed restrictive abortion bans during the spring of 2019.

Stars including Bradley Whitford and Mark Duplass are encouraging Hollywood to stop productions in states, including Alabama and Georgia, that have signed bills enacting restrictions on abortion.

Actress Alyssa Milano wrote an open letter to Georgia’s lawmakers threatening that she and others in Hollywood “cannot in good conscience continue to recommend our industry remain in Georgia if H.B. 481 becomes law.” More than 50 actors, including Natalie Portman, Mandy Moore, Tessa Thompson, and Mark Ruffalo, signed the letter.

Some people in Hollywood, including JJ Abrams and Jordan Peele, have pledged to donate all proceeds for their projects to organizations fighting the implementation of these laws.

Here are celebrities who are boycotting states for their abortion bills.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actor Bradley Whitford has called for a ban on production in Georgia for months.

caption Bradley Whitford attends the People & Entertainment Weekly 2019 Upfronts. source Andrew Toth/WireImage/Getty Images

Whitford has called for a boycott of Georgia since Governor Brian Kemp was elected in November 2018, but he has doubled down since Kemp signed an abortion ban in March and has continued tweeting through May.

“We can’t pretend to care about creative or any other kind of freedom when we are enabling a repressive state’s unconstitutional attack on a woman’s fundamental right to control her own body,” Whitford wrote in one Tweet from May 11. “This is a crisis. Donating isn’t enough. #boycottgeorgia.”

In another, he wrote, “Georgia’s forced pregnancy law is an attack on women and their constitutional right to control their own bodies. It is gender-based harassment & violates the Standards of Business Conduct of virtually all corporations and production companies. Why the silence??? #boycottgeorgia.”

Actor and filmmaker Mark Duplass is pledging not to work in Georgia and Alabama and asking others in Hollywood to do the same.

caption Mark Duplass attends the Library Foundation of Los Angeles’ Young Literati’s 11th Annual Toast. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

“Don’t give your business to Georgia,” Duplass tweeted on May 9. “Will you pledge with me not to film anything in Georgia until they reverse this backwards legislation?”

On May 14, he followed it up with another tweet: “And now Alabama. And many other state legislatures with similar bills in the works. This is bigger than just one state. If you are a man who believes that what a woman chooses to do with her body is her choice, please stand up and do something. It’s time.”

Alyssa Milano said she wouldn’t return to her show “Insatiable” if they continued to shoot in Georgia.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Milano said that she would finish filming the second season of “Insatiable” in Georgia but if the show was renewed for a third season and stayed in the state, she wouldn’t return.

“I have to be there for another month but you can be sure I will fight tooth and nail to move ‘Insatiable’ to a state that will protect our rights,” Milano said. “And if it doesn’t move to another state, I will not be able to return to the show if we are blessed with a third season. This is my leverage. I will use it for the betterment of society and our great country.” Her open letter describes her opposition to Kemp signing the bill in Georgia.

Rosie O’Donnell, who signed Milano’s letter, said she wouldn’t work in Georgia.

caption Rosie O’Donnell attends the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in 2019. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Image

O’Donnell told BuzzFeed she wouldn’t work in Georgia.

“Anything we can do to bring attention to this archaic bill is positive,” O’Donnell said in an email. “I support a woman’s right to choose. I always have, I always will. I will do all I can to protect that right.”

“Ozark” star Jason Bateman told The Hollywood Reporter he wouldn’t continue working in Georgia if the bill was signed into law.

caption Jason Bateman participates in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference. source Michael Kovac/Getty Images

“If the ‘heartbeat bill’ makes it through the court system, I will not work in Georgia, or any other state, that is so disgracefully at odds with women’s rights,” Bateman said.

“Star Trek” actor George Takei urged productions to stop filming in Georgia.

caption George Takei attends the “Hadestown” opening night in 2019. source Jim Spellman/Getty Images

“Keep up the pressure. Don’t film in Georgia. Pass this along,” he tweeted on May 10.

Ron Howard and Brian Grazer of Imagine Entertainment will boycott Georgia should the bill be signed into law.

caption Ron Howard and Brian Grazer attend the Ambassadors For Humanity Gala Benefiting USC Shoah Foundation Honoring Rita Wilson And Tom Hanks in 2018. source Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Though Howard and Grazer decided to continue shooting “Hillbilly Elegy” in the state in June, they told The Hollywood Reporter they would stop production in Georgia come January should the law be passed.

“We felt we could not abandon the hundreds of women, and men, whose means of support depend on this production – including those who directly contribute on the film, and the businesses in the community that sustain the production,” the two said. “We see Governor Kemp’s bill as a direct attack on women’s rights, and we will be making a donation to the ACLU to support their battle against this oppressive legislation. Should this law go into effect in January, we will boycott the state as a production center.”