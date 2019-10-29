Celebrities who have evacuated or lost their homes as wildfires spread across California

“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” star Clark Gregg evacuated his home after receiving an alert from the Los Angles Fire Department.

“Safe in a hotel room with my family and dogs,” the actor tweeted on Monday. “Awakened and evacuated by the amazing alert system from #lafd #Grateful #GettyFire.”

“Today” show anchor Natalie Morales shared a photo of the flames in her neighborhood.

“Today” show cohost Hoda Kotb said that Morales snapped the image out of the window of her car as she evacuated the home.

“View from the porch of our LA home,” Morales, who hosts the West Coast segment of the NBC show, captioned the image on Twitter. “Brushfire west of the 405 but LAFD alerted Bel Air and Brentwood areas to ‘prepare’ to evacuate… about 10 acres reportedly but this one is west of the highway and winds are fierce… near a very densely populated area.. power also out.”

Basketball star LeBron James live tweeted after he and his family had to evacuate.

“Man these LA [fires] aren’t no joke,” James, who has three kids with wife Savannah Brinson, wrote.

“Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms,” he added. “No luck so far!”

James went on to say that they “finally found a place to accommodate us.”

“I [pray] for all the families in the area that could be affected by these [fires] now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP,” he said, also thanking the first responders for their efforts.

Ryan Phillippe said that he also had to evacuate his house.

caption Ryan Phillippe in May 2018. source Jim Spellman/WireImage

The actor didn’t share any details, but he said, “same,” in response to James’ tweet about emergency evacuating.

Arnold Schwarzenegger left his house and urged others to not “screw around.”

“We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning,” the actor, who’s also the former governor of California, wrote on Twitter.

He continued: “If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire.”

As a result of the fires, the red carpet for Schwarzenegger’s latest film, “Terminator: Dark Fate,” was canceled.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, the actor said that he’s “a positive person” and is glad that his house hasn’t burned down.

Maria Shriver said that she “grabbed a photo [of] my kids and their notes to me and left.”

“Interesting what one grabs,” the journalist, who has four children with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger, wrote on Twitter.

“So grateful to our firefighters putting their lives on the line for all of us,” she wrote. “We have evacuated, but we’re safe. Praying for our neighbors.”

Shriver also warned others in the area to “follow the warnings and evacuate immediately” and applauded the Los Angeles mayor for “keeping all of us who have evacuated in the know.”,”

James Corden said that evacuating his West LA home was “terrifying.”

On CBS’ “The Late Late Show” on Monday, the host said that his family got a call on the landline at 4 a.m., telling them that they were in the mandatory evacuation zone.

“You have to evacuate three young children,” he said. “You drive away from your house not knowing what’s going to be there when you come back. It’s an unbelievably profound feeling.”