20 celebrities you didn’t remember were on ‘Gossip Girl’

“Gossip Girl” ran for six seasons on The CW and built up a loyal fanbase of viewers who tuned in to see the drama unfold on the Upper East Side. And now, a new reboot is in the works.

The original show also had some famous fans, who ended up guest-starring or making cameos.

Before he starred in “The Social Network” and “Call Me by Your Name,” Armie Hammer was a jerk who messed with Blake Lively’s Serena van der Woodsen, and “Jessica Jones'” star Krysten Ritter played Lilly’s sister in flashbacks. There were also some cameos from model Karlie Kloss and Lady Gaga, who played themselves.

Here’s a look back at some of the best celebrity surprises.

Lady Gaga performed her song “Bad Romance” as part of a performance art piece on the show’s third season.

caption Season three, episode 10: “The Last Days of Disco Stick” and Lady Gaga at TIFF 2017. source The CW and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Read more: 45 photos that show how Lady Gaga’s style has evolved through the years

Model Karlie Kloss plays herself attending a fashion party on the premiere of the fourth season.

caption Season four, episode one: “Belles de Jour” and Karlie Kloss in 2017. source The CW and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Armie Hammer plays Gabriel, a jerk who pretends to date Serena van der Woodsen to get at her money.

caption Armie Hammer in an episode on season two and in 2017. source The CW and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly

Watch a scene.

Cyndi Lauper made a cameo as herself at Blair Waldorf’s 18th birthday party on an episode of season two.

caption Season two, episode 10: “Bonfire of the Vanity” and Cyndi Lauper in 2016. source The CW and Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Hilary Duff played Olivia Burke, a movie star who had a brief fling with Dan Humphrey, during season three.

caption Hilary Duff on season three and in 2017. source The CW and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: What all of your favorite Disney Channel stars are up to

Tyra Banks played Ursula, an actress alongside Hilary Duff’s Olivia, who becomes friends with Serena after she was hired as her assistant.

caption Season four, episode three: “Dan de Fleurette” and Tyra Banks at the “America’s Got Talent” premiere in 2017. source The CW and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

Krysten Ritter was Lily Rhodes’ sister Carol during flashbacks on season two.

caption Season two, episode 24: “Valley Girls” and Krysten Ritter in 2016. source The CW and Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for IFP

Watch a scene.

“Pitch Perfect” star Brittany Snow played the young Lilly in the same flashbacks.

caption Season two, episode 24: “Valley Girls” and Brittany Snow in 2016. source The CW and Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

No Doubt made a cameo during one of the flashbacks, performing at a club young Lilly goes to.

caption Season two, episode 24: “Valley Girls” and Gwen Stefani, formerly of No Doubt, in 2016. source The CW and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin made a brief cameo talking to Chuck Bass on season two.

caption Season two, episode 12: “It’s a Wonderful Lie” and Nastia Liukin in 2017. source The CW and Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Watch the clip.

“Harry Potter” actress Clémence Poésy played Chuck’s girlfriend for a couple of episodes on season four.

caption Clémence Poésy on season four and in 2017. source The CW and Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

“Arrow’s” Willa Holland played a young model who befriended Jenny Humphrey on a couple of episodes of season two.

caption Season two, episode eight: “Pret-a-Poor-J” and Willa Holland in 2017. source The CW and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

“Arrow” star Katie Cassidy was also on the show, but during its fourth season. She started a relationship with Nate while going after Serena.

caption Season four, episode two: “Double Identity” and Katie Cassidy in 2017. source The CW and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

“Riverdale” fans know Mädchen Amick as Alice Cooper, but she was on the second season of “Gossip Girl” as Catherine, an older woman who had an affair with Nate Archibald.

caption Mädchen Amick on season four and in 2017. source The CW and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

For three seasons, “Avengers” star Sebastian Stan played Carter Baizen, a rival of Nate and Chuck who had a messed-up relationship with Serena at various points.

caption Sebastian Stan as Carter and in 2017. source The CW and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The ‘Avengers’ stars before they were famous

Aaron Tveit played Nate’s cousin Trip van der Bilt on seasons two, three, and five.

caption Aaron Tveit on “Gossip Girl” and in 2017. source The CW and Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Watch a scene.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump played themselves hosting a New York Observer party, a paper which Kushner owned, on a season four episode. They greet Lily and Rufus Humphrey.

caption Season four, episode six: “Easy J” and Ivanka and Jared in 2017. source The CW and Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Rachel Bilson played herself auditioning for a movie adaptation of Dan’s book on the series finale.

caption Season six, episode 10: “New York, I Love You XOXO” and Rachel Bilson in 2017. source The CW and Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Kristen Bell, who voiced the narrator throughout the show’s run, appeared in the same scene as herself. It was her first on-screen appearance on the show.

caption Season six, episode 10: “New York, I Love You XOXO” and Kristen Bell in 2017. source The CW and Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Watch the scene.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Veronica Mars’ 14 years later

Deadmau5 deejayed at Eleanor Waldorf’s fashion show on the third season.

caption Season three, episode 16: “The Empire Strikes Jack” and Deadmau5 in 2015. source The CW and Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Watch the scene.