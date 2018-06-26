Sean Spicer is planning a TV talk show, but it looks like nobody wants to be on it

caption Sean Spicer. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sean Spicer, Trump’s first White House press secretary, is planning a new TV show: “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground.”

Judging from early reports, he is having trouble securing guests.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti and anti-Trump comedian Kathy Griffin already seem to have declined offers to appear on the show.

They are the only two potential names publicly associated with the show so far, and no confirmed guests have been announced.

Spicer also has no confirmed network for his show, so it isn’t clear where it will eventually air.

The show, which will be called “Sean Spicer’s Common Ground”, became public knowledge yesterday after The New York Times published details from a pitch document for a pilot episode.

It soon emerged that two guests potential guests Spicer had spoken to about the show decided not to do it.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, best known for suing Trump on behalf of adult film star Stormy Daniels, wrote on Twitter that he turned down the chance to appear on the show.

Comedian Kathy Griffin retweeted New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman, who reported that Griffin had declined to appear on the show.

So far there are no public reports that any guests have agreed to do the show, which is being produced by TVsyndication company Debmar-Mercury and Pilgrim Media Group.

The pitch document described the show as Spicer hosting “some of the most interesting and thoughtful public figures for a drink and some lite conversation at a local pub or cafe.”

“The relaxed atmosphere is an ideal setting for Sean to get to know his guests as they discuss everything from the media to marriage. They might even tangle over the merits of making your bed or the value of a great point guard.”

A pilot episode is reportedly in the works, and could be recorded in July.

Avenatti’s announcement that he doesn’t want to do Spicer’s show appeared to mock Donald Trump’s style of speaking.

He wrote: “I turned down Sean Spicer for his new show despite the fact that it would have been YUGE with the biggest ratings since the Apprentice and the largest live audience since the 2017 Inauguration (which was the largest ever on record)!!!!!!!!!”

Avenatti told The New York Times: “It is pretty funny that while some on the right criticize me for being on television too much, others are soliciting me to appear with them to help sell their shows.”

Spicer confirmed the show to The New York Times, and said: “In this current environment, I think it’s important to have a platform where we can have civil, respectful, and informative discussions on the issues of the day.

No network is attached to the new show yet, so it is not clear where the show might air when it is ready.

The show appears to be the latest effort by Spicer to stay in the public eye after giving up his White House job in July 2017, six months in to the Trump administration.

He has also recently started a podcast with Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich, and has a book, “The Briefing: Politics, The Press, and The President,” due to be published on July 24.

Business Insider has contacted the production companies and Spicer’s representatives for more information.