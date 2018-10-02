12 celebrities who have battled breast cancer

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, one in eight women will develop breast cancer at some point in their life- and celebrities are no exception.

Many celebrities have been open about their breast cancer diagnosis and battle.

Here are 12 celebrities who have faced a breast cancer diagnosis.

Christina Applegate was diagnosed at an early age.

caption She had a double mastectomy. source Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Breast cancer runs in the family for the “Married…With Children” star. After her mother was diagnosed twice, Applegate was diagnosed with breast cancer in her 30s.

Due to the genetic nature of her specific cancer, she chose to undergo a double mastectomy and have both her breasts surgically removed in order to minimize the risk of her cancer returning.

“TODAY Show” host Hota Kotb has detailed how her cancer has affected her body image.

caption She feels comfortable with who she is on the inside. source Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, Kotb shared in an essay with TODAY that she originally struggled with accepting her new body post-operation.

“Ultimately, I don’t think there is an ‘ah-ha’ moment where you think, ‘I’m back!'” wrote Kotb, who was diagnosed in 2007. “You gradually learn to accept your body after cancer. I have always been pretty happy inside. My outsides come and go, whether it’s because of gray hairs or scars. All that stuff is going to be there, but I feel if I am comfortable with who I am on the inside, I will always be OK.”

Sheryl Crow says she’s a “walking advertisement for early detection.”

caption Her cancer was detected early. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After a routine mammogram, the country artist was diagnosed with ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), a non-invasive form of breast cancer, when she was 44 years old. She underwent radiation treatment and was later declared cancer-free.

“I am a walking advertisement for early detection,” Crow said in a response to a CNN reader question.

“Good Morning America” anchor Robin Roberts said she can attest to the importance of self-examinations.

caption She said she found a lump during a self-exam. source Getty/D Dipasupil

After preparing a tribute show for her friend and colleague Joel Siegel – who had just passed away from cancer – the ABC host decided to do a quick check-up on herself.

“That very night when I went to bed, I did a self-breast exam and found something that women everywhere fear: I found a lump,” Roberts explained in an open letter.

“At first I thought, ‘This can’t be. I am a young, healthy woman.’ Nevertheless, I faced my fear head on and made an appointment to see the doctor. Much as I was hoping the doctor would say it was nothing, she did a biopsy and confirmed that the lump I’d found was indeed an early form of breast cancer.”

Roberts underwent surgery to treat her cancer in 2007.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus said she wasn’t afraid to admit she was part of a statistic.

caption She revealed her diagnosis on Twitter. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“1 in 8 women get breast cancer,” the “Seinfeld” and “Veep” star said on Twitter in 2017.

“Today, I’m the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality.”

A few months later, Louis-Dreyfus kept her followers in the know by sharing her first post-op photo on Twitter, saying she was “feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery.”

Kylie Minogue said she was originally misdiagnosed.

caption She opened up about it later. source Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The pop singer had to cancel a slew of tour dates following her 2005 diagnosis.

A few years later during an appearance on “The Ellen Show,” she revealed that she was originally misdiagnosed.

“I had just had a mammogram and they didn’t find anything and a couple of weeks later I found a lump,” Minogue said on the show. “You must follow your intuition and if you have any doubt, go back again.”

Olivia Newton-John has battled breast cancer twice.

caption She’s been diagnosed with cancer three times. source Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The “Grease” actress battled breast cancer two times.

In May of 2017, Fox reported that she postponed her concert tour, revealing she was battling breast cancer for a second time after being cancer-free for 20 years.

In September, she told CNN that she was diagnosed with cancer for the third time – this time the cancer was in her lower back.

Wanda Sykes took extra precaution when it came to her cancer diagnosis.

caption She has a history of breast cancer in her family. source Angela Weiss/Getty

In an appearance on “The Ellen Show” in 2011, the comedian revealed she had also been diagnosed with DCIS. The cancer was found while she was under the knife for a breast reduction.

Citing that she’s “not got at keeping on top of stuff” and had a history of breast cancer in the family, Sykes took the reduction a step further and opted for a double mastectomy to reassure herself that the cancer wouldn’t return.

Kathy Bates also had a double mastectomy.

caption She previously battled ovarian cancer. source Emma McIntyre/ Getty Images

Nine years after beating ovarian cancer, Bates received a breast cancer diagnosis.

Shortly after her 2012 diagnosis, the actress told People that she got a double mastectomy.

“Luckily, I don’t have to undergo radiation or chemo,” she said. “My family calls me Kat because I always land on my feet and thankfully this is no exception.”

Cynthia Nixon said she always thought she’d probably get breast cancer.

caption Her mother also battled breast cancer. source Getty

The “Sex and the City” star’s mother beat breast cancer years ago, but Nixon always had an idea she’d end up with it, too.

She was right – she kept her 2006 diagnosis out of the public eye but eventually won her battle with cancer after surgery and radiation.

Kiss’s original drummer Peter Criss said he didn’t know men could get breast cancer until he was diagnosed.

caption Fortunately, he caught it early enough. source Mike Pont/Getty Images

In 2008, the drummer noticed a lump in his chest while he was working out. He had it checked out and shortly after he was diagnosed with breast cancer. Fortunately, he treated it before it could spread.

“So many people must die from this,” Criss told CNN, as reported by Rolling Stone. “Somebody has to step up to the plate and say something to get them aware of how dangerous this is. Lots of men die: They wait, they don’t go in, they put it off.”

Dame Maggie Smith was mid-treatment during the filming of “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.”

caption She was diagnosed in 2008. source Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Dame Maggie Smith was enduring a private struggle while playing Professor McGonagall in the sixth film of the “Harry Potter” franchise.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, and due to her age and intensive chemotherapy, she doubted her acting abilities moving forward.

“I think it’s the age I was when it happened. It knocks you sideways,” she told The Times. “It takes you longer to recover, you are not so resilient. I am fearful of the amount of energy one needs to be in a film or a play.”

