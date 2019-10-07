16 celebrities who went undercover at Comic Con

Comic conventions are popular events where fans, and even celebrities, take the opportunity to dress up as their favorite characters.

When stars aren’t participating in panels or meet and greets, they sometimes wear disguises to walk around the conventions unnoticed.

Some are quickly recognized (like the time Jack Black wore a Stormtrooper mask) while others fly unde the radar (like Hugh Jackman, who said that no one recognized him in his Wolverine costume).

Keep reading to see celebrities who went incognito at conventions.

Hugh Jackman said that he dressed up as his X-Men character, Wolverine, and no one noticed him.

caption Hugh Jackman is known for his role as Wolverine. source 20th Century Fox/YouTube

“I got dressed up in my full Wolverine costume,” the actor said while on stage at San Diego Comic Con in 2013 to promote “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

“Not one person stopped me. One guy goes, ‘Eh, not bad.’ And another one said, ‘Whoa. Way too tall buddy.'”

“The Walking Dead’s” Lauren Cohan appeared at NYCC in October 2019 in disguise, wearing a Jason mask and dressed as former villain Negan.

Cohan, who revealed her return to the AMC show, first appeared in the crowd during the “TWD” panel. Her costars initially had no idea it was her and were a bit creeped out.

“Doctor Who” star Matt Smith was unrecognizable in a Bart Simpson mask at SDCC in 2013.

“No one wanted to talk,” Smith said in a video shared by BBC America. “Everyone was like, ‘Who’s the weird guy trying to talk to me as Bart Simpson?'”

Bryan Cranston fooled everyone when he walked around dressed as his “Breaking Bad” character.

When Cranston took the stage at a “Breaking Bad” panel at 2013 San Diego Comic Con, he took off the realistic Walter White mask and shocked fans.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Breaking Bad’ 11 years later

“The Hills” star Audrina Patridge transformed into X-Men’s Mystique in 2014.

caption Audrina Patridge at San Diego Comic Con in 2014. source Audrina Patridge/Instagram

The reality TV star shared a photo of herself with cosplayer Rannie Rodil at SDCC on Instagram.

Daniel Radcliffe dressed up as Spider-Man (his favorite superhero) at San Diego Comic Con.

caption Daniel Radcliffe is a big fan of Spider-Man. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

“He’s a great superhero and covers the face, so it was perfect,” Radcliffe told MTV’s Josh Horowitz at the convention in 2014.

The actor went on to say that he was able to walk around the event in disguise and take photos with people who had no idea that he was under the costume.

Read more: 30 things you probably didn’t know about Daniel Radcliffe

Lots of people caught on to Jack Black’s Stormtrooper disguise in 2014.

“I put it on, and I’m walking around trying to buy some more things at the Comic Con, and somehow, the word got out,” Black told MTV at SDCC in July 2014. “And everybody’s just like, ‘Jack Black, you in there?’ And I’m like ‘No, it’s not me. I don’t know what you’re talking about.'”

At SDCC in 2014, “Game of Thrones” star Maisie Williams went undetected with a Spider-Man mask.

Williams showed off her disguise in a photo collage that has since been removed from her Instagram.

Ryan Reynolds wore a Darth Vader mask so he could quickly get to his “Deadpool” panel at SDCC in 2015.

“Late for your panel? Sometimes ya gotta make a run for it – harnessing the dark powers of Lord Vader. #sdcc #deadpool,” Reynolds captioned a photo of his disguise.

In 2015, Mark Ruffalo wore a disguise so he could attend New York Comic Con with his family.

The actor, dressed as an old man livestreamed a portion of his day at the New York City event with kids Keen, Odette, and Bella Noche. He also posted selfies from the event.

Three years later, Ruffalo surprised Jason Momoa at NYCC by dressing as Grunkle Stan from “Gravity Falls.”

“I love this man. Legend @markruffalo,” Momoa captioned a video on Instagram, which showed Ruffalo standing with him at a meet and greet before removing his mask to reveal his true identity.

Read more: THEN AND NOW: The ‘Avengers’ stars before they were famous

Will Smith was taken by surprise when Henry Cavill disguised himself to meet him as a fan.

caption Will Smith and Henry Cavill played DC characters Deadshot and Superman. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Bai Superteas

Taking to Instagram, Cavill shared a video from San Diego Comic Con in July 2016, showing how he pulled off his prank.

The “Man of Steel” star put on a mask from the film “V for Vendetta” and walked up to a table where Smith and the cast of “Suicide Squad” were hosting a meet and greet with fans. Cavill went up to Smith to pose for a photo, and when he took off the mask, that’s when Smith realized who it actually he was. Cavill continued with the joke by going up to the other cast members and asking them to sign his shirt.

Read more: 34 hilarious pranks celebrities have pulled on each other

At 2019 SDCC, “Parks and Recreation” star Ben Schwartz wore a wrestler mask and Lin-Manuel Miranda dressed as Deadpool.

caption Ben Schwartz and Lin-Manuel Miranda at San Diego Comic Con in July 2019. source Ben Schwartz/Twitter

“Lin and I walked the #ComicCon floor this morning and soaked up all the creativity, love and smells everyone put in the air,” Schwartz captioned a series of photos on Twitter of himself with the “Hamilton” creator.

He also shared a video of the stars walking the grounds unnoticed by attendees and they later donned Mario and Luigi hats.

Marvel fans had no idea that Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Florence Pugh (who will star in the upcoming “Black Widow” movie) were under these masks.

Both stars were in attendance at San Diego Comic Con in 2019 to promote their new Marvel movies, “Thor: Love and Thunder” and “Black Widow.”

“Game of Thrones” star Jacob Anderson dressed as Spider-Man character Miles Morales at 2019 SDCC and felt “amongst my people.”

caption Jacob Anderson went incognito at SDCC in July 2019. source Jacob Anderson/Twitter

“I love SDCC. So much,” he tweeted.