9 celebrities that looked like Disney characters at the 2019 Met Gala

caption Katy Perry channeled Lumiere from “Beauty and the Beast.” source Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images/Disney

The 2019 Met Gala was held on May 6. The theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”

As INSIDER explained, camp is, at its essence, “a love of artifice, exaggeration, and the unnatural.”

Celebs did not come to play, with many leaning into the theatrical elements of camp and channeling some of our favorite Disney characters.

From Zendaya’s iconic Cinderella-inspired entrance to the Jenner sisters channeling their inner evil stepsisters, the attendees of the 2019 Met Gala did not disappoint when it came to their red carpet looks.

Here are nine Met Gala attendees we couldn’t help but notice looked a little bit familiar, due to their resemblance to some of our favorite Disney characters.

Keep scrolling to see who nailed their camp Disney transformation.

Zendaya wore a Cinderella-inspired ensemble, down to the glass slipper and purse shaped like a carriage.

caption Zendaya and Cinderella. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images and Disney

Zendaya’s look was directly inspired by her days on the Disney Channel, according to her stylist Law Roach. Roach acted as her fairy godmother and waved a wand, “magically” turning the lights on inside Zendaya’s dress.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were channeling their inner evil stepsisters.

caption Kylie and Kendall and the stepsisters. source Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue and Disney

Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, named Drizella and Anastasia, traditionally wore brightly colored dresses – not unlike the flamboyant purple and orange gowns worn by the youngest KarJenners.

Jennifer Lopez’s dramatic sparkling white headpiece and gemstone necklace reminded us of “Atlantis” heroine Kida.

caption Jennifer Lopez and Kida. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images and Disney

“Atlantis” may be a lesser-known Disney film, but Atlantean Kida’s striking white hair and on-point accessories are hard to forget. Lopez, with her headpiece and giant necklace, would have fit right in in the lost kingdom.

Katy Perry was undoubtedly inspired by the talking candelabra from “Beauty and the Beast,” Lumiere.

caption Katy Perry and Lumiere. source Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images/Disney

In an outfit that could only be described as lit, Perry collaborated with designer Jeremy Scott to create this dress that includes working light bulbs.

Halsey’s two-piece was a dead ringer for one of Jasmine’s outfits from “Aladdin.”

caption Halsey and Jasmine. source Karwai Tang/Getty Images and Disney

While Jasmine’s traditional outfit is blue, when the evil sorcerer Jafar takes over her kingdom, he forces her to wear this red ensemble with gold accessories, which happens to be very similar to Halsey’s Met Gala look.

Emily Ratajkowski’s headpiece wouldn’t have been out of place on Mount Olympus.

caption Emily Ratajkowski and Hermes. source Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Disney

Hermes, a Greek god, was represented in “Hercules” wearing his traditional helmet with wings on either side, much like Ratajkowski’s winged headband/necklace hybrid. All she needed was Hermes’ staff to complete the look.

Charli XCX’s yellow gown was a campier version of Belle’s signature look from “Beauty and the Beast.”

caption Charli XCX and Belle. source Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic via Getty Images and Disney

XCX’s look was asymmetrical, and her make-up and hair were much more dramatic, but it was impossible to miss the similarities between the two yellow dresses.

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch wore a dress with distinctly Tinker Bell-esque wings.

caption Madelaine Petsch and Tinker Bell. source James Devaney/GC Images via Getty Images and Disney

Petsch’s dress made her look like a woodland fairy – specifically, none other than Peter Pan’s trusty sidekick, Tinker Bell.