These 18 Hollywood celebrities have donated thousands of dollars to Democrats running for president in 2020

A handful of Hollywood celebrities have already started donating to Democratic presidential candidates for the 2020 election.

Celebrities have historically flocked to Democrats over Republicans.

Many celebrities are politically active and try to make themselves more involved as campaign cycles heat up.

The 2020 presidential election is no different, as a handful of Hollywood A-listers have already begun donating their money to some of the Democratic presidential candidates all vying to unseat President Donald Trump.

Some candidates have received more attention from Hollywood than others, either through booming name recognition or ties to their home state.

Here are some of the top celebrity donors found in the presidential candidates’ Federal Election Commission filings for the first quarter of 2019.

Jon Hamm

Actor Jon Hamm donated $1,000 to California Sen. Kamala Harris‘ 2020 presidential campaign.

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck, star of the Justice League films, donated $2,800 to California Sen. Kamala Harris’ 2020 presidential campaign.

Rosario Dawson

caption Rosario Dawson. source Faye Sadou/MediaPunch /IPX

Actress Rosario Dawson contributed $2,068 to New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker‘s 2020 presidential campaign. Dawson and Booker have been dating for several months.

Jane Lynch

Actress Jane Lynch donated $2,700 to South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg‘s presidential campaign.

Pedro Pascal

Pedro Pascal, who has had pivotal roles in shows like “Game of Thrones” and “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” donated $1,500 to Buttigieg’s campaign.

Ryan Reynolds

Actor Ryan Reynolds, star of the Deadpool movies, donated $250 to Buttigieg.

Mandy Moore

Actress and singer Mandy Moore donated $2,000 to Buttigieg’s 2020 campaign.

Felicity Huffman

Actress Felicity Huffman, recently embroiled the massive college admissions scandal, chipped in $400 to California Sen. Kamala Harris’ campaign in January.

Reese Witherspoon

Actress Reese Witherspoon donated $2,250 to California Sen. Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign in March.

Bradley Whitford

“Billy Madison” and “The West Wing” actor Bradley Whitford donated $2,000 to Buttigieg’s campaign.

Jon Cryer

“Two and a Half Men” actor Jon Cryer gave $2,775 to Kamala Harris’ White House bid.

Busy Phillips

Actress Busy Phillips donated $2,000 to Harris’ presidential campaign.

Danny DeVito

Actor Danny DeVito gave $2,700 to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders‘ presidential campaign.

Jamie Lee Curtis

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis contributed $1,000 to Cory Booker.

Kevin Bacon

Actor Kevin Bacon chipped in $2,800 to Booker.

M. Night Shyamalan

Acclaimed film Director M. Night Shyamalan donated $2,700 to Booker’s 2020 campaign.

Willie Nelson

Country musician Willie Nelson donated $2,800 to Beto O’Rourke‘s presidential campaign.

Scott Eastwood

Actor Scott Eastwood donated $500 to former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper‘s campaign.

Eastwood’s father is the legendary actor and director Clint Eastwood, a noted Republican who memorably addressed an empty chair – which he used as a stand-in for President Barack Obama – at the 2012 Republican National Convention.